medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Mumbai Hospital Sucessfully Removes the World's Largest Tumor

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 22, 2018 at 12:02 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The world's largest brain tumor was successfully extricated from a 31-year-old blind man from Uttar Pradesh in a rare and complicated surgery by doctors at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital.
Mumbai Hospital Sucessfully Removes the World's Largest Tumor
Mumbai Hospital Sucessfully Removes the World's Largest Tumor

The tumour, weighing a whopping 1.873 kg, is the largest of its kind to be excised successfully anywhere in the world, said Professor and Head of Neurosurgery at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, Dr Trimurti D. Nadkarni.

The patient, Santlal Pal, 31, hailing from Pali village in Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, had been admitted with progressive swelling of his scalp, heaviness, constant headaches and loss of vision in both eyes for the past one year.

Upon examination, it was detected that he had a firm scalp swelling of a whopping 30x30x20 cms, which shockingly resembled two heads mounted on top of each other.

Besides, the blood vessels were very long, winded and enlarged, posing a bigger challenge to the medical team, and owing to the massive pressure on the brain he had become completely blind.

After a series of MRI and CT scans of the brain, a specialised CT angiography was performed to study the blood supply of the massive brain tumour.

The tumour was found to have invaded the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull bone of the patient, said Nadkarni.

On February 14, Pal was wheeled into the operation theatre by Nadkarni and his team which performed a marathon seven-hour-long operation and successfully excised the brain tumour from Pal.

Along with the tumour, even the affected skull bone was also removed during the surgery and they are awaiting the final medical reports to ascertain if it was benign or cancerous, he added.

During the surgery, he required 11 units of blood transfusion and post-operation, he was put on ventilation support for three days.

"Such large tumours are rare and a surgical challenge. There was a heavy blood loss and this required great team skill in perioperative monitoring for success," Nadkarni told IANS after the record feat.

"The weight of the earlier biggest tumour reported was 1.40 kg, and I had performed even that operation in KEM Hospital way back in 2002," added Nadkarni.

"I feel as if I am relieved of a large burden on my head," said a happy Pal, now convalescing after the operation, notching good recovery and placed on a full regular diet.

The BMC's BYL Nair Hospital Dean Ramesh Bharmal added proudly that "the hospital is well-equipped to manage such complex cases and yield results at par with the best healthcare facilities anywhere".

Nadkarni said there is a 50 per cent chance of Pal regaining his vision, and after further tests to be performed six weeks later, it will also become clear if the tumour was cancerous and would need additional procedures or not.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Astrocytoma

Astrocytoma

Astrocytomas are primary brain tumors and the most common type of glial tumors. There are many varieties of astrocytomas, and it is seen in all age groups.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal Hernia Surgery

Inguinal hernia surgery is a procedure to repair a weak spot or defect in the lower wall of the ...

 Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...