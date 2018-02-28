medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

MR Vaccination Campaign Vaccinates Over 1 Crore Children in Odisha

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 28, 2018 at 3:19 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Over 1.1 crore children in Odisha have been vaccinated under the Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccination campaign that lasted 20 days from January 29 to February 17 .
MR Vaccination Campaign Vaccinates Over 1 Crore Children in Odisha
MR Vaccination Campaign Vaccinates Over 1 Crore Children in Odisha

The Measles-Rubella Vaccination campaign that started on January 29 has been completed in 70,367 schools, said Kamalakanta Das, state immunisation officer.

While the school campaign was completed on February 17, the community level campaign started from February 19 and will continue up to March 16. Till date, 37,160 outreach vaccination sessions have been conducted in villages, he added.

During this period, sessions are being conducted at the Anganwadi centres, different health centres and hospitals to vaccinate all children in 9-month to 5-year age group, as well as non-school going children and school left outs.

All districts are conducting the mop-up drive to vaccinate school children who are not vaccinated during school campaign. During the community campaign, the designated workers will visit each and every household to educate the importance of MR vaccine.

The mop-up drive will start from March 17 to ensure every child is being vaccinated.

Due to the MR vaccination campaign in the state, the Pulse Polio drive will be held from April 15-17 as the first round and April 20- 22 as the second round.

During the drive, children from 0 to 5 years age group will be given two drops of oral polio vaccine, said Braja Kishore Brahma, Director Health Services.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign Launched in Odisha

Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign Launched in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off a Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign that will cover around 1.13 crore children in the state.

Measles Vaccination Reduces Child Mortality Rates

Measles Vaccination Reduces Child Mortality Rates

All-cause mortality is significantly lower when a child is most recently immunized with a measles vaccine, revealed research.

Measles Outbreak Kills 58 Children in Indonesia

Measles Outbreak Kills 58 Children in Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are struggling to contain a month-long outbreak of measles in easternmost Papua province.

Odisha Government Launches Three Phase Measles Vaccination Campaign

Odisha Government Launches Three Phase Measles Vaccination Campaign

The government aims to vaccinate all children through the campaign to eradicate measles and rubella virus.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids Antibiotics Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...