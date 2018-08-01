Near-infrared imaging can be used in patients with osteosarcoma to identify pulmonary metastases, thus enabling surgeons to locate the tumor and remove it surgically. The report has been published by a research team from Bellingham, USA in the International Society for Optics and Photonics.

Molecular Imaging Technique Spots Lung Nodules in Osteosarcoma

‘Near-infrared contrast agent OTL38 binds to pulmonary nodules and exhibits fluorescence that enables the surgeons to resect the tumor.’

The case study "Utilization of targeted near-infrared molecular imaging to improve pulmonary metastasectomy of osteosarcomas," by Jarrod Predina, Andrew Newton, Charuhas Deshpande, and Sunil Singhal of The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and Philip Low of Purdue University, is notable for its impact on osteosarcoma resection, according to the journal's editor-in-chief, Brian Pogue.Osteosarcomas express a number of unique molecular markers, including the folate receptor alpha (FRα). This study utilized a near-infrared contrast agent known as OTL38, which binds to pulmonary metastases expressing FRα, and emits in the NIR range.In this study, the fluorescence emitted from the contrast agent allowed surgeons to locate both a known lung nodule and a small occult metastases--less than a half a centimeter--that was not visible in preoperative imaging, suggesting that this approach may enable the detection of small or hard-to-locate nodules during minimally invasive resection.The drug was safely delivered and no toxicity was observed, the authors reported. Both nodules were successfully resected using real-time fluorescence feedback.The authors report that this technique may enhance the surgeon's ability to perform a variety of oncologic procedures including tumor localization, margin assessment, and intraoperative staging."The authors were able to examine the spatial heterogeneity of the folate-dye uptake and show that even though there is a complex uptake pattern, the shapes were representative of the underlying pathology distribution, and therefore provide a reasonable molecular tag for resection margins," said Brian Pogue.Initial reports indicate that more than 90% of primary lung cancers accumulate OTL38 and generate tumor fluorescence during minimally invasive pulmonary resection, suggesting that this technique may have application beyond pulmonary osteosarcoma. Future research will explore if this approach could be applicable to other pulmonary malignancies that express the FRα.Source: Eurekalert