medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Mixing Gabapentin With Other Drugs can Have Serious Side Effects

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 21, 2018 at 12:56 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Gabapentin, a non-opioid painkiller is increasingly being misused by abusers by mixing the drug with opioids, marijuana, cocaine and opioid treatment medication. This can have serious side effects on the central nervous system which include euphoria and sedation.
Mixing Gabapentin With Other Drugs can Have Serious Side Effects
Mixing Gabapentin With Other Drugs can Have Serious Side Effects

Gabapentin, a nerve pain medication and anticonvulsant sold under the brand name Neurontin and others, increasingly is being misused, necessitating prescribers to understand its abuse potential and risk profile, said Rachel Vickers Smith, Ph.D., M.P.H., assistant professor in the University of Louisville School of Nursing.

Some people who have primarily abused opioid pain medication have turned to gabapentin after crackdowns made it more difficult to obtain opioid prescriptions or purchase the drug on the street because of its expense.

"People are looking for other drugs to substitute for opioids, and gabapentin has filled that place for some," Vickers Smith said. "Some have said it gives them a high similar to opioids. It had been easy to get a prescription for gabapentin and it's very cheap."

Vickers Smith and other researchers authored a paper recently published in Psychology of Addictive Behaviors that explores recreational gabapentin use by a cohort of study participants in Appalachian Kentucky. Thirty-three people who reported recent recreational use of gabapentin were recruited from two ongoing longitudinal studies of drug users to participate in focus groups.

Overall, participants reported having started taking gabapentin more than 10 years ago after it was prescribed for a legitimate, though generally off-label reason, including pain, anxiety and opioid detoxification.

The findings highlight the low cost of gabapentin and its increasing recreational popularity, particularly over the past two years.

In July, Kentucky became the first state to classify gabapentin as a controlled substance, making it more difficult for the medication to be prescribed. State lawmakers relied on research findings of Vickers Smith and others as evidence during senate hearings.

Despite its abuse risk, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention two years ago released guidance recommending gabapentin as an alternative to opioids for pain treatment.

Since gabapentin's release in 1993, there have been no human laboratory studies done on the drug, Vickers Smith said.

"Early on, it was assumed to have no abuse potential," she said. "There's a need to examine it in further detail, especially if prescribing it is going to be encouraged."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Empty capsules found, Aurobindo Pharma recalls Gabapentin

Empty capsules found, Aurobindo Pharma recalls Gabapentin

After finding out that one lot of Gabapentin Capsules 300 mg had empty capsules, Aurobindo Pharma, US, has recalled the lot.

Gabapentin Co-use With Opioid Results in Fatal Side Effects

Gabapentin Co-use With Opioid Results in Fatal Side Effects

New Study suggests that co-prescription of gabapentin with opioid painkillers increases risk of fatal opioid overdose and breathing suppression.

Gabapentinoids Not Effective For Chronic Low Back Pain

Gabapentinoids Not Effective For Chronic Low Back Pain

Existing evidence on the use of gabapentinoids for CLBP showed no significant improvements in pain and reported adverse events like dizziness, fatigue, confusion, and visual changes

Gabapentin Inhibits Central Sensitization During Migraine, Say Researchers

Gabapentin Inhibits Central Sensitization During Migraine, Say Researchers

Excitatory amino acids and protein kinase C are involved in the formation and maintenance of central sensitization during migraine, find researchers.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism

Hypopituitarism is a rare disorder resulting from decreased secretion of one or more of the ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Test Your Knowledge on Palliative Care

Palliative care is a specialized multifaceted care for patients with chronic or terminal illness to ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...