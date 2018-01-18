medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Mid-brain Circuits may Regulate Speed and Gait While Walking

by Rishika Gupta on  January 18, 2018 at 12:58 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Speed and gait selection may be controlled by two distinct mid-brain nuclei, finds a new study. The walking function controlled by glutamatergic excitatory neurons (GlutNs) might be segregated in between cuneiform nucleus (CnF) and the pedunculopontine nucleus (PPN). The findings of the study are further discussed in the journal Nature.
Mid-brain Circuits may Regulate Speed and Gait While Walking
Mid-brain Circuits may Regulate Speed and Gait While Walking

The researchers Vittorio Caggiano, Roberto Leiras, Haizea Gońi-Erro and professor Ole Kiehn show that two regions in the midbrain play specific roles in controlling the start, speed and context dependent selection of locomotion in mice. They are called the Cuneiform Nucleus or CnF and the pedunculopontine nucleus or PPN.

"We find that neurons in both PPN and CnF can start locomotion and that activity in these areas contribute to the maintenance and speed regulation of slower locomotion. However, only CnF is able to elicit the high-speed escape locomotor activity. In contrast, activity in PPN neurons favors slow explorative locomotion," says Professor Ole Kiehn Department of Neuroscience, UCPH.

While the precise coordination of locomotor movements is controlled by neuronal circuits in the spinal cord, the episodic control of locomotion is attributed to descending signals from the brainstem that activate neuronal circuits in the spinal cord.

The midbrain circuits are complex and contain neurons of many different types although the main players are shown to be the so-called glutamatergic neurons.

The researchers have utilised a number of advanced techniques, including optogenetics, to study which types of neurons are involved and the location of the neural networks. By using light and designer drugs, they have been able to activate or inactivate selected groups of nerve cells and then study how this affects the locomotor output in mice.

The researchers identify populations of 'start neurons' and show, for the first time, how the two regions in the midbrain can act both in common or separately to control speed and to select context dependent locomotor behaviours.

"By identifying the midbrain 'start' neurons we complement a previous study where we found 'stop cells' in the brainstem that halt locomotion. Together, the start and stop cells define the episodic nature of locomotion," says Ole Kiehn.

The study breaks new grounds in locomotor control and is important for understanding the normal brain function in mice. And the authors believe that the results might benefit humans with disabled locomotion as well.

"In Parkinson's disease which affect the basal ganglia - one of the main source of inputs to the PPN - gait disturbances and freezing of gait are very pronounced. By implanting fine electrodes in the brain - a technique called deep brain stimulation which is already used to treat some symptoms in Parkinson's disease - circuits in either CnF or PPN might now be targeted with new precision and used to increase the locomotor capabilities. Similar approaches may also be attempted after damage to the spinal cord, where initiation of locomotion is strongly affected," says Ole Kiehn.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Problems in Walking Could Lead to Heart Diseases in Elderly Under 78

Problems in Walking Could Lead to Heart Diseases in Elderly Under 78

Slow walking speed might just help determine the risk of chronic illness, hospitalization and sometimes even death.

Insight into How Infants Learn Walking

Insight into How Infants Learn Walking

Limited period of experience altered infant's perception of walking, indicating a link between action perception and action production in early infancy.

Walking Linked With Lower Mortality Compared to Inactivity

Walking Linked With Lower Mortality Compared to Inactivity

Walking regularly can have a significant impact on your health by lowering your chances of heart disease, but it is sometimes overlooked as a form of exercise.

Babies' First Steps May Help People Recover From Walking Disabilities

Babies' First Steps May Help People Recover From Walking Disabilities

Babies are born with just two walking primitives and this primitive stepping reflex is the foundation on which children build an independent walking motion.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Walking As An Exercise

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.

Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?

Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?

Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Body Types and Befitting Workouts Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Walking As An Exercise Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ...

 Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and ...

 Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...