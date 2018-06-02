Most middle-aged adults were associated to have high levels of mental well-being, reveals a new study.



A recent study at the University of Jyväskylä examined multiple dimensions of mental well-being, including satisfaction with life and psychological and social well-being.

Mental Well-being High among Middle-Aged Adults

‘Low mental well-being could be a risk factor for unfavorable relationships, working career and health among individuals.’

Psychological well-being refers to an individual's sense of having a purpose in life and personal growth, whereas social well-being is characterized by a sense of environmental mastery and acceptance.Research Director Katja Kokko from the Gerontology Research Center at the University of Jyväskylä:"Our analyses provided two new perspectives to the study of mental well-being: First, we included positive dimensions of mental well-being and did not consider it only as an absence of mental distress. Second, while it is common to analyze an average developmental trend of mental well-being over time, we looked for groups of individuals differing in their developmental trajectories."Mental well-being was assessed when the study participants were 36, 42, and 50 years old. During this follow-up period, four groups of mental well-being emerged. 29% of the participants were classified as having a high level of life satisfaction as well as psychological and social well-being throughout the study period.Further, 47% had a relatively high and 22% a moderately high level of mental well-being. Conversely, about 3% of the participants had a relatively low score in all the well-being dimensions from age 36 to 50."It was a bit unexpected how stable mental well-being was in mid-adulthood and that a majority of the middle-aged had such a high level of well-being," Kokko explains. "However, it should be noted that the follow-up intervals were rather long, about 6 to 8 years, and it is possible that within those years mental well-being fluctuated but then returned to an individual's characteristic level."The groups of mental well-being were compared to each other in other areas of functioning as well.The individuals on the trajectories for high, relatively high, and moderate well-being had more satisfying relationships, more favorable working careers, and fewer diseases than those individuals on the low well-being trajectory. Few differences between the groups were observed in physical or cognitive functioning."We found that only stable low mental well-being, developed over a lengthy period, was a risk factor for unfavorable relationships, working career, and health," Kokko says. "In older adulthood, mental well-being will possibly also relate to physical and cognitive functioning when there is more variation among the individuals in these areas."The present analyses shed light on the development of multi-dimensionally assessed mental well-being in mid-adulthood. They further help identify those groups of individuals who are at the greatest risk. Improving their mental well-being can contribute to functioning in old adulthood.The article is based on the Jyväskylä Longitudinal Study of Personality and Social Development (JYLS), where the development of the same, age-cohort representative, participants (369 initially) has been followed from age 8 to 50.Source: Eurekalert