medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Meat, Refined Flour, High-calorie Drinks Can Trigger Colorectal Cancer

by Julia Samuel on  January 19, 2018 at 1:05 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Certain foods such as meats, refined grains, and high-calorie beverages have the potential to cause inflammation. A diet which is revolved around these food items is associated with increased risk of developing colorectal cancer for men and women.
Meat, Refined Flour, High-calorie Drinks Can Trigger Colorectal Cancer
Meat, Refined Flour, High-calorie Drinks Can Trigger Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is common cancer and inflammation is believed to play a role in the development of cancer. What people eat can influence inflammation in the body as measured by inflammatory biomarkers, so diet may be a modifiable risk factor to prevent colorectal cancer.

For the study, 121,050 male and female health care professionals were followed for 26 years in long-term studies and data from completed food questionnaires about what they ate was collected; data analysis was done in 2017.

Scores based on 18 food groups were characterized by their inflammatory potential and calculated from participants' food questionnaires administered every four years (exposure).

Higher scores reflecting inflammation-causing diets were associated with a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer in men and women; the risk appeared to be higher among overweight or obese men and lean women and among men and women not consuming alcohol.

This is an observational cohort study where people were followed over time. Because researchers are not intervening for purposes of the study they cannot control for all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Whole Grains Can Lower The Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Whole Grains Can Lower The Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Whole grains which include brown rice, breads made from rye, barley, oats can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It is very sensitive in detecting colorectal cancers.

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema

Double-contrast barium enema is a radiological technique that can be used to screen individuals for colorectal cancer and is performed when colonoscopy is not possible.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Polyps Colorectal Cancer Screening Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy Colorectal Cancer Screening with Double-Contrast Barium Enema 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer's Disease

Top 13 Latest Facts & Figures on Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible age-related brain disorder that destroys the memory ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...