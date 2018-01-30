medindia
Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign Launched in Odisha

by Bidita Debnath on  January 30, 2018 at 12:08 AM Child Health News
India resolved to eliminate measles and control rubella/congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) by 2020. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off a Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign that will cover around 1.13 crore children in the state.
Health Minister Pratap Jena said the drive will continue till March 26 and will cover children between the ages of nine months and 15 years.

After the vaccination campaign, MR vaccine will replace Measles Vaccine in the Routine Immunisation programme.

The MR vaccine is being introduced in the state for the first time in the immunisation programme.

During the initial two weeks of the campaign, vaccination will be done in all schools. The next two weeks will see vaccination at the community level and the last week will be devoted to mop up activities in low coverage areas, both in schools and the community, said a health official.

For its successful implementation, the Health, Education, ST, SC Development, Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development Departments are working together.

"All districts are in readiness for implementation of the campaign and IEC activities have been conducted throughout the state for generating community awareness," said the official.

Measles and Rubella are two viral diseases which are among the major causes of morbidity and mortality in children. Measles is a serious illness affecting children below 15 years of age.

Without proper management, it can lead to complications and even death. Measles vaccination is presently given under the immunisation programme, the official added.

Source: IANS

