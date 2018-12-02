medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Man's Rectum Falls Out after Using Phone for 30 min in Toilet

by Hannah Joy on  February 12, 2018 at 6:24 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A man's rectum slipped out of his anus, a rare condition that has developed after playing games on his mobile for half an hour while sitting on the toilet.
Man's Rectum Falls Out after Using Phone for 30 min in Toilet
Man's Rectum Falls Out after Using Phone for 30 min in Toilet

The man rushed to a hospital in southeast China, as soon as he noticed a "ball-sized" lump fallen out of his anus, which was still attached to his body.

Doctors diagnosed that the man had rectal prolapse, a rare condition in which the rectum or the last part of the large intestine gets detached from inside the body and turns itself "inside out." Thereby, it can slip out of the anus, revealed the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS).

Rectal prolapse affects about 2 out of every 100,000 people, and about two-thirds of them have chronic constipation. said ASCRS. It is very common among women who are over the age of 50. However, it can occur even in younger adults and children as well.

The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but specific factors like relaxed muscles of the anal sphincter, previous injury to the anal or pelvic areas, damage to the nerves in the rectal area; chronic constipation, and infections with intestinal worms.

The man told the doctors that he was playing games on the mobile while trying to have a bowel movement for more than half an hour. However, he had previously experienced rectal prolapse in the past (since he was four years old) and the rectum had retracted to its normal position. Doctors performed a surgery to treat his condition.

The following steps to prevent rectal prolapse are recommended by the hospital's Professor Ren:

1. Individuals suffering from constipation should consume more fruit and vegetables and avoid straining too hard while defecating. Also, reading books or using phones need to be avoided.

2. People suffering from diarrhea or enteritis (inflammation of the intestine) should seek treatment immediately, especially young children.

3. Older adults who may have weak sphincter muscles should perform Kegel exercises twice a day.

4. Individuals need to early treatment for illnesses that exert pressure on the abdomen, such as whooping cough, a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

New Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk-Assessment Program Launched by Loyola

New Gastrointestinal Cancer Risk-Assessment Program Launched by Loyola

Access to a new multidisciplinary program at Loyola University Health System may be helpful for patients having an increased risk of being affected by gastrointestinal cancer.

Radiation Before Surgery Reduces Colorectal Cancer Recurrence

Radiation Before Surgery Reduces Colorectal Cancer Recurrence

Patients with colorectal cancer who receive one week of radiation therapy before surgery have a 50 percent reduction in chance that their cancer will return after 10 years.

Culturing Nose Effective In Detecting MRSA

Culturing Nose Effective In Detecting MRSA

Culturing the nose is more likely to reveal MRSA than culturing under the arms (axilla), the groin, or perineum (skin between the rectum and genitals), it has been found.

3D Printing Technology in Shanghai Helps Separate Conjoined Twin Sisters in China

3D Printing Technology in Shanghai Helps Separate Conjoined Twin Sisters in China

Doctors used 3D printing to better understand the anatomical structure and carry out the simulated surgery for separating the conjoined twins.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Crohns Disease

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Crohns Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...