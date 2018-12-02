A man's rectum slipped out of his anus, a rare condition that has developed after playing games on his mobile for half an hour while sitting on the toilet.

Man's Rectum Falls Out after Using Phone for 30 min in Toilet

‘Individuals suffering from constipation should consume more fruit and vegetables and avoid straining too hard while defecating.’

The man rushed to a hospital in southeast China, as soon as he noticed a "ball-sized" lump fallen out of his anus, which was still attached to his body.Doctors diagnosed that the man had rectal prolapse, a rare condition in which the rectum or the last part of the large intestine gets detached from inside the body and turns itself "inside out." Thereby, it can slip out of the anus, revealed the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS).Rectal prolapse affects about 2 out of every 100,000 people, and about two-thirds of them have chronic constipation. said ASCRS. It is very common among women who are over the age of 50. However, it can occur even in younger adults and children as well.The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but specific factors like relaxed muscles of the anal sphincter, previous injury to the anal or pelvic areas, damage to the nerves in the rectal area; chronic constipation, and infections with intestinal worms.The man told the doctors that he was playing games on the mobile while trying to have a bowel movement for more than half an hour. However, he had previously experienced rectal prolapse in the past (since he was four years old) and the rectum had retracted to its normal position. Doctors performed a surgery to treat his condition.The following steps to prevent rectal prolapse are recommended by the hospital's Professor Ren:1. Individuals suffering from constipation should consume more fruit and vegetables and avoid straining too hard while defecating. Also, reading books or using phones need to be avoided.2. People suffering from diarrhea or enteritis (inflammation of the intestine) should seek treatment immediately, especially young children.3. Older adults who may have weak sphincter muscles should perform Kegel exercises twice a day.4. Individuals need to early treatment for illnesses that exert pressure on the abdomen, such as whooping cough, a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.Source: Medindia