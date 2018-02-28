medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Magic Mushrooms can Lead to New Treatments for Neurological Disorders

by Hannah Joy on  February 28, 2018 at 3:51 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Some mushrooms are magical due to a chemical compound called psilocybin that brings about psychedelic effects of the mushrooms to trip up fungus-eating insects.
Magic Mushrooms can Lead to New Treatments for Neurological Disorders
Magic Mushrooms can Lead to New Treatments for Neurological Disorders

The work helps explain a biological mystery says the lead researcher Jason Slot, an assistant professor of fungal evolutionary genomics at The Ohio State University.

Mushrooms that contain the brain-altering compound psilocybin vary widely in terms of their biological lineage and, on the surface, don't appear to have a whole lot in common, he said.

From an evolutionary biology perspective, that is intriguing and points to a phenomenon in which genetic material hops from one species to another, a process called horizontal gene transfer, Slot said. When it happens in nature, it's typically in response to stressors or opportunities in the environment.

He and his co-authors examined three species of psychedelic mushrooms and related fungi that don't cause hallucinations and found a cluster of five genes that seem to explain what the psychedelic mushrooms have in common.

"But our main question is, 'How did it evolve?'" Slot said. "What is the role of psilocybin in nature?"

Slot and his co-authors found an evolutionary clue to why the mushrooms gained the ability to send human users into a state of altered consciousness. The genes responsible for making psilocybin appear to have been exchanged in an environment with a lot of fungus-eating insects, namely animal manure.

Psilocybin allows fungi to interfere with a neurotransmitter in humans and also insects, which are probably their bigger foe. In flies, suppression of this neurotransmitter is known to decrease appetite.

"We speculate that mushrooms evolved to be hallucinogenic because it lowered the chances of the fungi getting eaten by insects," Slot said. The study appears online in the journal Evolution Letters.

"The psilocybin probably doesn't just poison predators or taste bad. These mushrooms are altering the insects' 'mind' if they have minds to meet their own needs."

And the reason that unrelated species have the same genetic protection probably comes down to the fact that they commonly grow in the same insect-rich mediums: animal feces and rotten wood.

This work could guide medical science by pointing researchers in the direction of other molecules that could be used to treat disorders of the brain, Slot said.

Psilocybin has been studied for the treatment of a variety of mental disorders, including treatment-resistant depression, addiction and end-of-life anxiety.

A handful of researchers in the U.S. are looking at potential treatment applications, and much of the work is happening abroad. Strict drug laws have delayed those types of studies for decades, Slot said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Mushrooms may be the Best Food to Help Fight Aging

Mushrooms may be the Best Food to Help Fight Aging

Mushrooms contain antioxidants like glutathione and ergothioneine. Mushrooms could play a protective role against oxidative stress which is linked to aging.

Eating Wild Mushrooms can Lead to Liver Failure, Even Death As They Can Be Poisonous

Eating Wild Mushrooms can Lead to Liver Failure, Even Death As They Can Be Poisonous

Distinguishing safe from harmful mushrooms is a challenge. Foraging is becoming increasingly popular, so people need to be aware of the associated risks.

Magic Mushrooms may Trigger Creative Insights Within Brain

Magic Mushrooms may Trigger Creative Insights Within Brain

While psychedelic drugs do leave one in a dream-like state, they are also beneficial to the brain.

Magic Mushrooms May Help Lift Persons From Depressed Mood

Magic Mushrooms May Help Lift Persons From Depressed Mood

Magic mushrooms may elevate mood of persons suffering from depression by resetting the brain networks associated with depression

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous malformations are malformations in blood vessels that can cause neurological disorders when present in the brain or spine.

Hand Tremor Symptom Evaluation

Hand Tremor Symptom Evaluation

Hand tremors are unintentional rhythmic movements of the hand that occur either at rest or with motion.

Say Yes to Mushrooms

Say Yes to Mushrooms

Mushrooms are true wonder foods with numerous health benefits. But be warned there are poisonous mushrooms too. Mushrooms are world’s greatest untapped resources of nutrition.

Stiff-Person Syndrome

Stiff-Person Syndrome

Stiff-person syndrome is a neurologic disorder that results in rigidness and stiffening of muscles. Stiff-person syndrome symptoms depend on the muscles affected.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Say Yes to Mushrooms Hand Tremor Symptom Evaluation Stiff-Person Syndrome Cavernous Malformation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...