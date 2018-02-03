Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani praised the Indian Jute Industries' Research Association (IJIRA) for developing low-cost jute-based sanitary napkins and further urged the research organization to take steps to promote women entrepreneurship.

Low-cost Jute Based Sanitary Napkins' Manufacturing Paves Way for Women Entrepreneurship

‘Sanitary pads go organic. Researchers have developed sanitary napkins from jute.’

"Most of the sanitary napkins which are available in the market today have chemical content in it. The fact is that jute has been used to reduce the chemical intervention in the sanitary napkin. The manufacturing of the jute-based napkin can lead to the development of women entrepreneurs," she said."I am thrilled to see IJIRA's work in establishing women-centric employment opportunity in the production of the sanitary napkin," she said at the 27th Technological Conference organised by IJIRA.The Minister requested the Director of IJIRA to give a demonstration to the Ministry of Women and Childcare, Rural Development and other Ministries, which are supporting women entrepreneurs.The cost of the machinery for manufacturing these jute-based sanitary napkins would be up to about Rs 10 lakh and the potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the Mudra loan scheme of the government, she said.Source: IANS