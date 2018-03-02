medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Losing Weight Prior to Bariatric Surgery Has Better Outcomes

by Hannah Joy on  February 3, 2018 at 4:13 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Obese individuals losing at least 8 percent of their excess body weight one month before the bariatric surgery enables them to lose more weight after the surgery.
Losing Weight Prior to Bariatric Surgery Has Better Outcomes
Losing Weight Prior to Bariatric Surgery Has Better Outcomes

The new study findings were published as an "article in press" on the website of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons ahead of print.

Apart from the weight-loss procedure itself, diet and weight loss before the operation may also determine how successful a person is in losing pounds during the first year after the procedure.

"Currently, controversy exists for the optimal preoperative dietary optimization of patients prior to bariatric surgery. On one side, insurance policies often mandate six or 12 month weight management programs.

This mandate is in direct contrast to many bariatric surgeons, who prefer to use short-term, calorie-restricted diets several weeks prior to surgery in order to optimize outcomes," said study coauthor John David Scott, MD, FACS, FASMBS, associate professor of surgery, University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville, and the metabolic and bariatric surgery director of Greenville Health System (GHS), South Carolina.

Led by Deborah A. Hutcheon, DCN, RD, LD, clinical nutrition specialist at GHS, the study looked specifically at the role of a short-term, surgeon-recommended preoperative diet in improving patient outcomes, such as weight loss, following surgery.

The study involved 355 patients who undertook the recommended four-week low-calorie diet before undergoing a bariatric operation, either sleeve gastrectomy or Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, between January 2014 and January 2016 at GHS.

"Our ultimate goal was to see what makes postoperative outcomes better for our patients undergoing this lifesaving procedure," Dr. Scott said.

The study patients were asked to lose at least 8 percent of their excess weight by following a 1200 calorie diet for four weeks immediately preceding their operations. For the analysis, the patients were divided into two groups based on whether they actually achieved that weight loss goal (224 patients achieved that goal, and 131 did not).

Patients who lost at least 8 percent of their excess weight achieved a 7.5 percent greater weight loss at the 12-month post-surgery mark, compared with those who did not achieve that weight loss goal. This finding held true even when other factors such as age, gender, ethnicity, and health problems including high blood pressure and diabetes were considered.

Dr. Hutcheon explained that there is this key window of opportunity after bariatric surgery, up to 18 months, when many physical and metabolic changes occur that help facilitate weight loss. "After that time point, patients will have to rely on diet and exercise and lifestyle management to maintain that weight loss," she said.

"We call it the honeymoon period of bariatric surgery," Dr. Scott added. "After a year or year and a half, your body starts to figure out what it can and can't do, and your behaviors may change a little bit, so the odds that you are going to lose a significant amount of weight after that time period are definitely decreased. Therefore, the more weight you can lose during that honeymoon period, the better, because that effort will help establish a set point, in terms of where your steady weight is going to be further down the road."

The analysis also showed a reduction in hospital length of stay (1.8 days vs. 2.1 days) for patients who achieved that target weight loss (8 percent or greater), and the average operative time was shorter (117 minutes vs. 125 minutes) for that group as well.

"Ultimately, we believe that preoperative preparation for bariatric surgery should be mediated by individual surgeons taking care of their patients," Dr. Scott said. "And this 8 percent target should not be used as a hard set point to qualify patients for bariatric surgery. Because patients with obesity who weren't able to achieve that 8 percent goal still had dramatic effects in terms of how much weight they lost and comorbidity resolutions."

The most important aspect of this study is that it adds to the body of research data showing that it is beneficial for bariatric surgery programs to encourage and counsel patients to follow a short-term diet or aim to achieve weight loss prior to bariatric surgery.

"One of the things we often say is bariatric surgery is a tool; it's not the end-all-be-all for weight loss. So it's really about making sure this tool is used wisely and proactively by our patients and having it work most effectively in the long run," Dr. Hutcheon said.

For future investigations, the researchers hope to explore the impact that presurgery weight-loss programs have on longer term (more than one year) surgical outcomes.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Stomal Stenosis following Gastric Bypass Surgery

Stomal Stenosis following Gastric Bypass Surgery

Stomal stenosis, a complication of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or weight loss surgery, its causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment are discussed.

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Learn more about the risks for kidney stones ("nephrolithiasis") after weight loss ("bariatric") surgery.

Weight Loss Surgery Increases Risk of Anemia After 10 Years

Weight Loss Surgery Increases Risk of Anemia After 10 Years

Anemia or low levels of hemoglobin remains a potential adverse effect of bariatric surgery, even after a decade.

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to 60% of the original weight and this has benefits on blood sugar, sleep and heart disease.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Height and Weight-Kids Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery? Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...