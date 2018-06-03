medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Looking Like the Father may Mean Better Health for Infants

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 6, 2018 at 4:20 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Infants who look like their father at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father. More time with the father means that the child would be more healthier when they reach their first birthday, shows study from Binghamton University and State University of New York.
Looking Like the Father may Mean Better Health for Infants
Looking Like the Father may Mean Better Health for Infants

"Fathers are important in raising a child, and it manifests itself in the health of the child," said Distinguished Research Professor of Economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek.

Polachek, along with Marlon Tracey from Southern Illinois University, based their analysis on data from the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing (FFCW) study, which focused on 715 families in which babies live with only their mother. Data from the first two waves of the study indicated that infants who looked like their father at birth were healthier one year later, suggesting that father-child resemblance induces a father to spend more time engaged in positive parenting, as these fathers spent an average of 2.5 more days per month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring.

"Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby," said Dr. Polachek.

The result has implications regarding the role of a father's time in enhancing child health, especially in fragile families, said the researchers.

"We find a child's health indicators improve when the child looks like the father...The main explanation is that frequent father visits allow for greater parental time for care-giving and supervision, and for information gathering about child health and economic needs. It's been said that 'it takes a village' but my coauthor, Marlon Tracey, and I find that having an involved father certainly helps," added Polachek.

The researchers said that this study supports policies for encouraging nonresident fathers to engage in frequent positive parenting to improve early childhood health.

"Greater efforts could be made to encourage these fathers to frequently engage their children through parenting classes, health education, and job training to enhance earnings," said Polachek.

The paper, "If looks could heal: Child health and paternal investment," was published in the Journal of Health Economics.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Infant health at risk due to Hydraulic Fracturing

Infant health at risk due to Hydraulic Fracturing

Hydraulic fracturing is seen as a potential cause for creating life threatening health risks for infants in some of the sates in the United State of America.

Extending Paid Maternity Leave Linked to Better Infant Health

Extending Paid Maternity Leave Linked to Better Infant Health

For each additional month of paid maternity leave offered in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), infant mortality is reduced by 13%, revealed scientists.

Economic Disparities Impact Infant Health

Economic Disparities Impact Infant Health

A new research conducted by scientists finds women who are poor experience higher cortisol levels in pregnancy and give birth to infants with elevated levels of the stress hormone.

Infant Health Has Improved Among US Poor, Despite Economic Blows

Infant Health Has Improved Among US Poor, Despite Economic Blows

Infant health has steadily improved among the most disadvantaged Americans, despite worsening economic conditions for the poorest people, reveals a review.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Super Easy Tips for Better Health

Super Easy Tips for Better Health

Find out more about the best health tips that help you stay happy physically, mentally and emotionally.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Super Easy Tips for Better Health Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Geriatric Pregnancy or Pregnancy in Women of Advanced Maternal Age

Pregnancy in advanced maternal age refers to women who conceive after 35 years. Maintaining a ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Test Your Knowledge on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving procedure useful in emergencies when someone's ...

 Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief

Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...