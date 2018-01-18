Electronic Cigarettes and vaporizers give users all the things they need and want: the ability to have control nicotine levels, no ash and no tar. Regular use of e-cigarettes does not have any negative health impact on smokers.

Long Term Vaping Has No Adverse Health Impacts

‘After two years of continual e-cigarette use, there were no signs of serious health complications in smokers.’

This is according to a new peer-reviewed clinical trial to be published in the February edition of Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology. The study, "Evaluation of the Safety Profile of an Electronic Vapour Product Used for Two Years by Smokers in a Real-life Setting", examined 209 volunteer smokers who used a typical closed-system e-cigarette for 24 months while researchers monitored for adverse events, as well as lung function, electrocardiogram results, and exposure to nicotine and tobacco constituents."This study shows that after two years of continual e-cigarette use, there were no signs of serious health complications in smokers." said Tanvir Walele, Director of Scientific Affairs at Fontem Ventures, the owner of e-cigarette brand blu.During the trial, no serious safety concerns were recorded among the participants and no clinically relevant findings were observed in all other medically-defined safety criteria. Further, the use of the vaping products was associated with a reduction in nicotine withdrawal symptoms, reduced exposure to cigarette smoke constituents, and no increase in body weight."Clinical data over a two-year period gives us a much clearer picture about longer term vaping, and the potential implications for the health of smokers, so they can make an informed decision." said Walele.A recently updated Cochrane Review1, whilst acknowledging the small number of published clinical studies currently available, reached a similar conclusion to this study: that e-cigarettes with nicotine can help smokers to reduce or replace smoking with no increased health risks associated with short- to mid-term (up to two years) use."Governments and policy-makers should ensure that regulatory frameworks reflect this emerging scientific consensus, as more long term research demonstrates the safety profile of e-cigarettes," said Walele. "This research suggests we need e-cigarette regulation that is not modelled on tobacco product regulation, but encourages innovation and compliance with robust product quality, manufacturing and safety standards."Source: Eurekalert