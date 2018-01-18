medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Long Term Vaping Has No Adverse Health Impacts

by Bidita Debnath on  January 18, 2018 at 11:54 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Electronic Cigarettes and vaporizers give users all the things they need and want: the ability to have control nicotine levels, no ash and no tar. Regular use of e-cigarettes does not have any negative health impact on smokers.
Long Term Vaping Has No Adverse Health Impacts
Long Term Vaping Has No Adverse Health Impacts

This is according to a new peer-reviewed clinical trial to be published in the February edition of Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology. The study, "Evaluation of the Safety Profile of an Electronic Vapour Product Used for Two Years by Smokers in a Real-life Setting", examined 209 volunteer smokers who used a typical closed-system e-cigarette for 24 months while researchers monitored for adverse events, as well as lung function, electrocardiogram results, and exposure to nicotine and tobacco constituents.

"This study shows that after two years of continual e-cigarette use, there were no signs of serious health complications in smokers." said Tanvir Walele, Director of Scientific Affairs at Fontem Ventures, the owner of e-cigarette brand blu.

During the trial, no serious safety concerns were recorded among the participants and no clinically relevant findings were observed in all other medically-defined safety criteria. Further, the use of the vaping products was associated with a reduction in nicotine withdrawal symptoms, reduced exposure to cigarette smoke constituents, and no increase in body weight.

"Clinical data over a two-year period gives us a much clearer picture about longer term vaping, and the potential implications for the health of smokers, so they can make an informed decision." said Walele.

A recently updated Cochrane Review1, whilst acknowledging the small number of published clinical studies currently available, reached a similar conclusion to this study: that e-cigarettes with nicotine can help smokers to reduce or replace smoking with no increased health risks associated with short- to mid-term (up to two years) use.

"Governments and policy-makers should ensure that regulatory frameworks reflect this emerging scientific consensus, as more long term research demonstrates the safety profile of e-cigarettes," said Walele. "This research suggests we need e-cigarette regulation that is not modelled on tobacco product regulation, but encourages innovation and compliance with robust product quality, manufacturing and safety standards."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

E-Cigarette Vaping Linked to Heavy Cigarette Smoking Risk Among Teens

E-Cigarette Vaping Linked to Heavy Cigarette Smoking Risk Among Teens

E-cigarette vaping is reported by 37 percent of U.S. 10th-grade adolescents and is associated with subsequent initiation of combustible cigarette smoking.

Formaldehyde Exposure from Vaping Much Lesser Than Indoor Air

Formaldehyde Exposure from Vaping Much Lesser Than Indoor Air

Formaldehyde is classified as a carcinogen and is thought to contribute to the development of the tobacco-related disease.

8.5 Million Google Searches Related To 'Vaping' In 2014

8.5 Million Google Searches Related To 'Vaping' In 2014

When it comes to vaping, people are searching for information on how and where to get vaping products, not for information on quitting cigarette smoking.

Flavored E-cigarette Advertisements Tempting Children to Vaping

Flavored E-cigarette Advertisements Tempting Children to Vaping

E-cigarettes currently remain unregulated and companies are free to add flavors that are more likely to tempt children to try them.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Principal Side Effects of Abortion Pills You Need to Know

Abortion pills are used in the first trimester to terminate pregnancy. Women should be aware of ...

 Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Top 15 Health Benefits of Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca Oil)

Tea tree oil is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant and ...

 Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...