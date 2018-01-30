medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Listening to Music Does Not Improve Sports Performance

by Hannah Joy on  January 30, 2018 at 11:31 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Listening to motivational music during sports or exercise does not improve overall performance. However, it increases risk-taking behavior, reveals a new study.
Listening to Music Does Not Improve Sports Performance
Listening to Music Does Not Improve Sports Performance

The study, published in Frontiers in Psychology, also found that self-selected music had the power to enhance self-esteem among those who were already performing well, but not among participants who were performing poorly and the effect was more noticeable among men and participants who selected their own playlist.

Listening to motivational music has become a popular way of enhancing mood, motivation and positive self-evaluation during sports and exercise. There is an abundance of anecdotal evidence of music being used in this way, such as the famous Maori "Haka" performed by New Zealand's national rugby team to get into the right mindset before games. However, the psychological processes and mechanisms that explain the motivational power of music are poorly understood.

"While the role of music in evoking emotional responses and its use for mood regulation have been a subject of considerable scientific interest, the question of how listening to music relates to changes in self-evaluative cognitions has rarely been discussed," says Dr. Paul Elvers of the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics and one of the study's authors.

"This is surprising, given that self-evaluative cognitions and attitudes such as self-esteem, self-confidence and self-efficacy are considered to be sensitive to external stimuli such as music."

The research team investigated whether listening to motivational music can boost performance in a ball game, enhance self-evaluative cognition and/or lead to riskier behavior.

The study divided 150 participants into three groups that performed a ball-throwing task from fixed distances and filled in questionnaires while listening to either participant-selected music, experimenter-selected music or no music at all.

To assess risk-taking behavior, the participants were also allowed to choose the distances to the basket themselves. The participants received monetarily incentivized points for each successful trial.

The data show that listening to music did not have any positive or negative impact on overall performance or on self-evaluative cognitions, trait self-esteem or sport-related anxiety. However, it did increase the sense of self-esteem in participants who were performing well and also increased risk-taking behavior particularly in male participants and participants who could choose their own motivational music. Moreover, the researchers also found that those who made riskier choices earned higher monetary rewards.

"The results suggest that psychological processes linked to motivation and emotion play an important role for understanding the functions and effects of music in sports and exercise," says Dr. Elvers. "The gender differences in risk-taking behavior that we found in our study align with what previous studies have documented."

However, more research is required to fully understand the impact of motivational music on the intricate phenomena of self-enhancement, performance and risky behavior during sports and exercise.

"We gathered evidence of the ability of music to increase risk-taking behavior, but more research is needed to improve the robustness of this finding. Additional research is also needed to address the potential mechanisms that may account for the finding. We believe that music's ability to induce pleasure as well as its function with respect to self-enhancement serve as promising candidates for future investigations," Dr. Elvers concludes.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Music Makes Men More Attractive to Women

Music Makes Men More Attractive to Women

Music is a worldwide phenomenon and part of every culture, but the origin of music remains a longstanding puzzle.

Music Can Improve Speech Perception in Noisy Environment

Music Can Improve Speech Perception in Noisy Environment

Therapy with music can enhance speech perception, the process by which the sounds of language are heard, interpreted and understood.

Listening to Music can Help Enhance Creativity

Listening to Music can Help Enhance Creativity

Creative cognition may be enhanced through music, and further research could explore how different ambient sounds might affect creativity.

Schools In Delhi To Replace 25% Main Syllabus With Yoga, Music: Deputy Chief Minister

Schools In Delhi To Replace 25% Main Syllabus With Yoga, Music: Deputy Chief Minister

Manish Sisodia launched yoga syllabus and course material for classes six to 10 prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training.

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

What is the idea behind music as a healing therapy? The position of Indian classical music in this genre of healing, though proven through the ages, has not been written about as much as it ought to.

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup 2014 Football Injuries

World Cup Football 2014 has seen its share of injuries that are part and parcel of any sport, more so, a game like football. Know some details of the common injuries seen during a football game.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body World Cup 2014 Football Injuries 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...