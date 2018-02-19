medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Link Between Hallucinations, Dopamine Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 19, 2018 at 3:01 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds people with schizophrenia, who experience auditory hallucinations, tend to hear what they expect an exaggerated version of a perceptual distortion.
Link Between Hallucinations, Dopamine Discovered
Link Between Hallucinations, Dopamine Discovered

"Our brain uses prior experiences to generate sensory expectations that help fill in the gaps when sounds or images are distorted or unclear," said Guillermo Horga, Assistant Professor at Columbia University Medical Centre.

"In individuals with schizophrenia, this process appears to be altered, leading to extreme perceptual distortions, such as hearing voices that are not there," Horga added.

For the study, published in the journal Current Biology, researchers designed an experiment that induces an auditory illusion in both healthy participants and participants with schizophrenia.

They examined how building up or breaking down sensory expectations can modify the strength of this illusion. They also measured dopamine release before and after administering a drug that stimulates the release of dopamine.

Patients with hallucinations tended to perceive sounds in a way that was more similar to what they had been cued to expect, even when sensory expectations were less reliable and illusions weakened in healthy participants, the researcher said.

This tendency to inflexibly hear what was expected was worsened after giving a dopamine-releasing drug, and more pronounced in participants with elevated dopamine release, and more apparent in participants with a smaller dorsal anterior cingulate -- a brain region previously shown to track reliability of environmental cues).

"All people have some perceptual distortions, but these results suggest that excess dopamine can exacerbate our distorted perceptions," said Horga.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Hallucinations

Hallucinations

Hallucinations or false perceptions, are often associated with mental disorders and neurological disorders. In the elderly, it occurs with dementia and auditory hallucinations are most common.

Quiz on Schizophrenia

Quiz on Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects young adults; nearly 7% of the adult population is affected by this condition. Check out how much you know about schizophrenia by taking this quiz. ...

Here's Why People With Parkinson's Have Hallucinations

Here's Why People With Parkinson's Have Hallucinations

Disconnection in the areas of the brain, which are involved in attention and visual processing cause visual hallucinations in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Hallucinations Linked to Structural Differences in the Brain

Hallucinations Linked to Structural Differences in the Brain

People who hallucinate have structural differences in the brain compared to healthy individuals and people diagnosed with schizophrenia who do not hallucinate.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Stress

Our kitchen and food has the best medicinal properties to fight stress. These are the top 10 foods ...

 Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Health Benefits of Unripe Green Papaya

Unripe green papaya fruit is a rich source of important nutrients including vitamins, proteins, & ...

 Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...