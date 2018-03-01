medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Limit Your Kid's Snacks to 200 Calories a Day

by Bidita Debnath on  January 3, 2018 at 12:01 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Concerned over the high intake of sugar from unhealthy snacks among young children in England, a new campaign has urged parents to limit the intake of calories to just 200 per day by including foods such as malt loaf, low-sugar yoghurt and drinks with no added sugar.
Limit Your Kid's Snacks to 200 Calories a Day
Limit Your Kid's Snacks to 200 Calories a Day

The suggestions from Public Health England (PHE) -- a government agency for preventing ill health -- are part of their newly launched campaign "Change4Life".

The Change4Life campaign wants parents to give their children a maximum of two snacks a day containing no more than 100 calories each, not including fruit and vegetables, the BBC reported.

The eight-week Change4Life campaign will offer parents money-off vouchers towards items including malt loaf, lower-sugar yoghurt and drinks with no added sugar in some supermarkets.

The offer will also be extended on a range of healthier snacks include packs of chopped vegetables and fruit, sugar-free jelly, and plain rice crackers at selected supermarkets.

According to the PHE's National Diet and Nutritional Survey, children between the ages of four and 10 consumed 51.2 per cent of their sugar from unhealthy snacks, including biscuits, cakes, pastries, buns, sweets and fizzy and juice drinks.

On average, primary school children have at least three sugary snacks a day, which means they can easily consume three times more sugar than the recommended maximum.

Each year children consume, on average, some 400 biscuits, 120 cakes, buns and pastries, 100 portions of sweets, 70 chocolate bars and ice creams and 150 juice drink pouches and cans of fizzy drink, the findings revealed.

"If you wander through a supermarket you see many more things being sold as snacks than ever before," Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England, was quoted as saying to the BBC.

"What has changed is kids' lunch boxes are getting full of snacking products. It leads to a lot of calories for lunch," Tedstone added.

Tedstone hoped that the campaign would help to "empower" parents to make healthier snacking choices for their children".

The PHE has previously called on businesses to cut sugar by 20 per cent by 2020, and by five per cent in 2017.

The agency said it had also improved its app that reveals the content of sugar, salt and saturated fat in food and drink.

A sugar tax on the UK soft drinks industry has already been announced and will come into force next April, the report said.

Last month, the health body also urged British men and women to reduce their intake of calories to just 1,600 a day, which included 400 calories for breakfast, 600 for lunch and 600 for dinner, without drinks, the Daily Mail reported.

For those who follow this, 200 calories in form of snacks can be taken.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Consumption of Sugary Drinks Linked With Overweight, Obesity

Consumption of Sugary Drinks Linked With Overweight, Obesity

Stop consuming a lot of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs). It may make you obese or overweight, a study has confirmed.

Enzyme Cascades Help Understand Sugar Metabolism

Enzyme Cascades Help Understand Sugar Metabolism

Understanding sugar metabolism is more complicated than a simple digestion. Chemotaxis along a chemical gradient aids in the assembly of enzymes like metabolons.

New Portable Smartphone Case can Monitor Blood Sugar Levels

New Portable Smartphone Case can Monitor Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetic patients may soon be able to go on a vacation without their glucose monitoring kits with them, they can carry a portable glucose sensing system.

Intake of Sugary Drinks During Pregnancy Linked to Childhood Asthma

Intake of Sugary Drinks During Pregnancy Linked to Childhood Asthma

Avoiding high intake of sugary beverages during pregnancy and in early childhood could be one of several ways to reduce the risk of childhood asthma.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control

How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control

Christmas festivities need not to be synonymous with weight gain and obesity. With some low calorie Christmas recipes you can indulge in low calorie Christmas treats and desserts this festive season.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

The Spark Solution Diet

The Spark Solution Diet

Spark solution diet promises to be an effective method of permanent weight loss. This might be the solution for weight loss to achieve desired results.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control The Spark Solution Diet Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Erythroderma

Erythroderma

Erythroderma is a condition characterized by widespread reddening of the skin that occurs due to an ...

 Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to ...

 Must Know Facts About Albinism

Must Know Facts About Albinism

Albinism is a genetic disorder characterized by the complete or partial absence of melanin pigment ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...