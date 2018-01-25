medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Less Than 1 in 100 Stroke Survivors Meet Healthy Heart Goals

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 25, 2018 at 11:22 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Less than one in hundred stroke survivors meet the seven personal goals for keeping cardiovascular health in check.
Less Than 1 in 100 Stroke Survivors Meet Healthy Heart Goals
Less Than 1 in 100 Stroke Survivors Meet Healthy Heart Goals

This set of seven personal goals is called the "Life's Simple 7". It has been laid out by the American Heart Association and consists of goals to - manage blood pressure, control cholesterol, reduce blood sugar, get active, eat better, lose weight, and stop smoking.

Moreover, the proportion who fail to meet almost all of the criteria is on the rise, according to preliminary research presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2018, a world premier meeting dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease for researchers and clinicians.

In a nationally representative sample of 67,514 U.S adults, 1,597 had prior stroke and had data for all seven measures. Researchers reported that fewer than one in five stroke survivors met at least four ideal health metrics during the study period. The proportion who met none or just one of the ideal health indicators increased from 18 percent in 1988-1994 to 35 percent in 2011-2014.

Other changes between 1988-1994 and 2011-2014:
  • rates of high blood pressure decreased from 45 percent to 26 percent;
  • rates of high cholesterol decreased from 37 percent to 10 percent;
  • rates of obesity increased from 27 percent to 39 percent;
  • rates of prediabetes/diabetes increased from 49 percent to 56 percent; and
  • proportion with a poor diet increased from 14 percent to 51 percent.
After adjusting for other risk factors, stroke survivors meeting zero or one of the ideal Life's Simple seven metrics were more likely to be black, living in poverty and not graduated from high school. These results highlight the need for targeted interventions to improve cardiovascular health.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Heat Stroke

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.

Stroke

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness and occurs when the body gets too hot. Heat exhaustion occurs due to dehydration and loss of electrolytes through the skin.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Heart Healthy Heart Hyperventilation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...