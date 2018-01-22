medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Labor Progression for Vaginal Births Slower Than Expected

by Bidita Debnath on  January 22, 2018 at 12:03 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Vaginal birth is the natural method of birth for all mammals. Cervical dilatation during labour for vaginal births can progress more slowly than the widely accepted benchmark of 1 cm/hour in many women.
Labor Progression for Vaginal Births Slower Than Expected
Labor Progression for Vaginal Births Slower Than Expected

This is according to a new data published this week in PLOS Medicine by Olufemi Oladapo, Medical Officer at WHO Department of Reproductive Health and Research including the UNDP/UNFPA/UNICEF/WHO/World Bank Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction (HRP), Switzerland, and colleagues.

As part of the World Health Organization's Better Outcomes in Labour Difficulty (BOLD) project, the authors examined the patterns of labour progression based on cervical dilatation over time in a cohort of 5,606 women in Nigeria and Uganda who gave birth vaginally, with no adverse birth outcomes, following onset of spontaneous labour. They found that median time to advance by 1 cm exceeded 1 hour until 5 cm was reached for women having their first child and women who had given birth previously.

Furthermore, women giving birth to their first child and progressing at the slowest rates (95th percentile) may take up to 7 hours to progress from 4 to 5 cm, over 3 hours to progress from 5 to 6 cm, and up to 9 hours to progress from 6 to 10 cm.

The authors noted that as labour may not naturally accelerate in some women until a cervical dilatation of at least 5 cm, interventions to expedite labour before this dilatation is reached may be inappropriate, irrespective of whether or not the woman has given birth before.

The authors say: "Our labour progression data clearly demonstrate that a minimum cervical dilatation rate of 1 cm/hour throughout the period traditionally described as active phase may be unrealistically fast for some women and should therefore not be universally applied as a threshold for identifying abnormally progressing labour." They add that "Averaged labour curves may not truly reflect the variability associated with labour progression, and their use for decision-making in labour management should be de-emphasized."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

No Advantage from Planned C-sections Compared to Vaginal Birth of Twins

No Advantage from Planned C-sections Compared to Vaginal Birth of Twins

Recent study finds no Advantage From Planned C-Sections Compared To Vaginal Birth Of Twins.

Vaginal Birth Riskier After C-Section: Study

Vaginal Birth Riskier After C-Section: Study

Women who underwent a Cesarean section for their first delivery encounter more health risks if they try a vaginal birth with their second, Australian researchers said on Tuesday.

Factors Affecting Vaginal Birth After Previous Cesarean Revealed

Factors Affecting Vaginal Birth After Previous Cesarean Revealed

According to two major reviews a wide range of clinical and non-clinical factors can affect whether women go on to have a vaginal delivery after having a caesarean.

Chances of Normal Vaginal Delivery Differ With Epidural and Position of Labour

Chances of Normal Vaginal Delivery Differ With Epidural and Position of Labour

Normal vaginal delivery rate increases for first time mothers who lie down during later stages of labour and have low-dose epidural.

Braxton Hicks Contractions

Braxton Hicks Contractions

Braxton Hicks contractions, also called as prodromal labor or false labor pains are sporadic, unpredictable uterine contractions that mostly occur in late second trimester and in third trimester.

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health

How much do you know about vaginal health care? Find out everything you need to know about the most common vaginal problems and how to have a healthy vagina.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an oasis in the desert for women in the throes of menopause.

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman''s life that calls for celebration. Knowledge about labor and delivery can ease unnecessary fear, ensuring a unique experience.

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

An Article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer.

More News on:

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor Pregnancy Exercises and Massages Hormone Replacement Therapy Uterine Cancer Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally Braxton Hicks Contractions Everything You Need to Know about Vaginal Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important types determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...