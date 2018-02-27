The government of Odisha has launched a scheme called 'Khushi' to provide free sanitary napkins to 17 lakh girl students across the state.

'Khushi' to Provide Free Sanitary Napkins in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the free sanitary napkin scheme for girl students from Class 6 to 12 in all the government and government-aided schools in the state."In continuation of our pro-women initiative, I am happy to announce "Khushi" universal provisioning of free sanitary napkins to all 17 lakh girls in government and government-aided schools from Class 6 to 12," the Chief Minister said."We will also expand social marketing of sanitary napkins for women and girls in the community at subsidised rates," he added.Patnaik said this step will go a long way in promoting health and hygiene among school-going adolescent girls leading to higher retention in school and greater empowerment of women.Earlier, the state government implemented various schemes exclusively for women, including Mission Shakti and Mamata."While free sanitary napkins will be provided to the school students, the government has decided to provide the sanitary napkins at a subsidised price to women in rural areas through ASHA workers," said Health Minister Pratap Jena.Source: IANS