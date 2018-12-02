medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Key Mechanism for Management of Marfan Patients Identified

by Hannah Joy on  February 12, 2018 at 5:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Losartan is effective in treating Marfan Syndrome, and the key mechanism has been identified. It is due to the activation of nitric oxide-dependent endothelial function and not due to blood pressure control.
Key Mechanism for Management of Marfan Patients Identified
Key Mechanism for Management of Marfan Patients Identified

Progressive dilation of the aortic root is considered one of the most serious manifestations of Marfan syndrome because it can lead to aortic dissection and death.

Pharmacotherapy is used to attenuate the progression of this aortic enlargement.

The antihypertensive losartan is one of the two medications recommended by current guidelines, but which medication works best is still controversial.

A new report in the American Journal of Pathology confirms losartan's efficacy but finds that the underlying mechanism of action is different than previously thought, opening up new possibilities for improvements in Marfan syndrome management.

Losartan, a common blood-pressure lowering medication, is routinely used prophylactically by Marfan patients to help prevent or delay aortic root disease.

"Our team has identified a possible new direction for the management of Marfan patients. Contrary to most preconceptions, reducing blood pressure and heart rate does not attenuate aortic root widening in Marfan mice. Instead, activation of endothelial function and protective endothelial nitric oxide release appear to be key to losartan's anti-aortic root remodeling activities. This was completely unexpected," explained Pascal-Nicolas Bernatchez, PhD, of the Department of Anesthesiology, Pharmacology and Therapeutics, University of British Columbia, Vancouver.

"From a patient outcome perspective, our data support the concept that focusing on blood pressure lowering and cardiac hemodynamics in Marfan syndrome might be of low therapeutic value, whereas focusing on gains in endothelial function might be preferable."

Losartan is recommended for Marfan patients due to its unique anti-remodeling properties, which other antihypertensive agents, such as angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi), lack. (Vascular remodeling refers to changes in the structure of blood vessels, such as increased wall thickness or lumen diameter).

In Marfan syndrome the pathological changes in the aortic root are thought to be related to angiotensin II receptor 1 (ART1) signaling and the anti-remodelling effects of losartan mediated by blocking ART1 signaling and downstream transforming growth factor-beta. The current study proposes a more complex view of this pathway.

In collaboration with Investigators from the British Columbia Children's Hospital Research Institute, the team used genetically altered mice that display many of the features of Marfan syndrome and bred them with hypotensive and bradycardic mice with blunted ATR1 expression.

To their surprise, the progeny developed aortic root disease aggressively and remained fully responsive to losartan, indicating a possible "off target" effect that results in increased anti-remodelling nitric oxide release.

"This could explain why losartan is considered a wonder drug, since it has the unique ability to activate protective endothelial function in disease settings, something aerobic exercise is also known to do. Therefore, we may have documented a novel way to activate endothelial function in a therapeutically-meaningful manner and characterized differences between blood pressure regulation and nitric oxide-dependent endothelial function, noted Dr. Bernatchez.

The investigators propose that other antihypertensive agents do not share losartan's ability to activate endothelial function and may explain why they are not beneficial for Marfan syndrome.

Titrating the dose of losartan according to the effect on endothelial function may optimize treatment in the future, whereas new therapies may be developed to focus on the anti-remodelling properties of endothelial function.

"Our findings stress the importance of activating protective endothelial function and nitric oxide release during losartan treatment, a concept supported by the work of other member of our research group. Endothelial function activation could be the basis for improved Marfan patient management," commented Dr. Bernatchez.

Marfan syndrome is an autosomal dominant connective tissue disorder that occurs in 1 in 5,000 to 10,000 individuals. Affected individuals have mutations in the fibrillin 1 gene and these interfere with the proper formation and stabilization of elastic fibers in the walls of blood vessels and other tissues.

The most serious manifestation of Marfan syndrome is progressive aortic root dilation with increased risk of mitral valve prolapse and aortic aneurysm. Other problems may arise in the lungs, eyes, bones, and covering of the spinal cord. Individuals diagnosed with Marfan syndrome are often tall and thin, with long arms, legs, fingers, and toes.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Marfan Syndrome

Marfan Syndrome

Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder of the connective tissue, which affects multiple organ systems like the brain, eyes, heart, bones, skin, blood vessels and lungs.

Aortic Enlargement in Marfan Syndrome Lowered By Common Blood Pressure Drug: Study

Aortic Enlargement in Marfan Syndrome Lowered By Common Blood Pressure Drug: Study

A dangerous and frequently fatal cardiac problem in patients with Marfan syndrome was found to be reduced by a common drug that is used to treat high blood pressure in the general population.

A Promising New Treatment For Marfan Syndrome

A Promising New Treatment For Marfan Syndrome

As the standard therapy, an investigational treatment for Marfan syndrome is also effective in slowing the enlargement of aorta, the large artery of the heart that carries blood to the body.

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal range.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Hypermobility Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance

Food intolerance refers to an inability or difficulty in digesting certain foods resulting in ...

 Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person's immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home remedies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...