Karnataka to Provide Healthcare Scheme 'Arogya Karnataka Yojane' to All Soon

Karnataka is expected to implement healthcare scheme by the end of the year, revealed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The Budget, however, does not mention the funds allotted for the implementation of the healthcare scheme or the specifics of how many people in the state it benefits.
"A total of 9,000 health and wellness centres will be set up for every 5,000 people over the next seven years for providing quality primary healthcare services," asserted Siddaramaiah, who is also the state Finance Minister.
‘The universal health coverage scheme 'Arogya Karnataka Yojane' will be started this month to provide primary, secondary and tertiary treatment to all people in Karnataka.’
A total of Rs 6,645 crore has been allotted for health and family welfare in the 2018-19 Budget.
The Chief Minister also proposed in his budget speech to construct a 1,000-bedded additional ward in Bangaluru Medical College and Research Institute here.
"A grant of Rs 90 crore is being provided for 2018-19 to commence the construction of hospitals in medical colleges of Gadag, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, which will be built at a cost of Rs 100 crore each," he stated.
