medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Junk Food, Energy Drinks may Pose Unique Risks for Teens

by Bidita Debnath on  December 25, 2017 at 11:13 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The dark side of junk foods is not an unknown fact. Fast foods and processed foods have increased childhood obesity, heart disease and diabetes and other chronic diseases. The popularity of energy drinks and junk food might have unique risks for teenagers who consume too much of them during the later stages of brain development.
Junk Food, Energy Drinks may Pose Unique Risks for Teens
Junk Food, Energy Drinks may Pose Unique Risks for Teens

These are just two of the factors potentially affecting teen brain development examined in a new special issue of Birth Defects Research: The Teenage Brain, published by the Teratology Society with John Wiley & Sons.

The scientific journal issue released today includes "Taurine, Caffeine, and Energy Drinks: Reviewing the Risks to the Adolescent Brain (DOI: 10.1002/bdr2.1177)," a team at Northern Kentucky University, headed by lead author Christine Curran, PhD, and her co-author Cecile Marczinski, PhD. According to Dr. Curran, not only is the rise in energy drink consumption (often mixed with alcohol) among teens alarming, but so are animal studies showing its effects on brain development. "Our review indicates that we don't know enough about the effects of high consumption of energy drinks and the ingredients found in them at this critical time in mammalian brain development," she said. "Our recent findings in adolescent and young adult mice exposed to high taurine levels indicate there can be adverse effects on learning and memory and increased alcohol consumption in females."

Another review included in the special issue examines junk food, which is defined as "highly palatable and rewarding, but nutritionally poor." According to lead author, Amy Reichelt, PhD, at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, junk food is not only found to be bad for waist lines, but also bad for the teen brain. "Because key neurotransmitter systems in the brain responsible for inhibition and reward signaling are still developing during the teen years, existing primarily on junk food could negatively affect decision making, increase reward-seeking behavior and influence poor eating habits throughout adulthood," said Dr. Reichelt.

"One piece of good news is that exercise might be the answer to steer teens away from certain exposures," explained Michiko Watanabe, PhD, co-editor of the special Birth Defects Research issue. According to two other reviews included in the issue, "Exercise, Cognition, and the Adolescent Brain" and "The Neurobiology of Substance Use on the Adolescent Brain and Putative Therapeutic Effects of Exercise," exercise intervention may prevent long-term effects of adverse exposures in teens, but the majority of teens aren't exercising enough. "The long list of exercise benefits could motivate teens to get off the sofa," Dr. Watanabe added.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

6 in 10 Food Advertisements are of Junk Foods

6 in 10 Food Advertisements are of Junk Foods

About six in ten food and drink advertisements shown during the family programs were of junk foods and are mostly aimed to influence children.

Energy-Rich Food Captures Attention More Than Junk Food Does

Energy-Rich Food Captures Attention More Than Junk Food Does

Calorie-rich food items are more distracting than less energy-dense food. Study shows that sugary, fatty foods are a distraction more so than low-calorie food.

Beware of Stress: It Could be as Unhealthy as Junk Food

Beware of Stress: It Could be as Unhealthy as Junk Food

Stress can cause changes in the gut microbiota of the digestive system, which is similar to having a high-fat diet or consuming junk food.

Maharashtra Bans Junk Foods From School Canteens

Maharashtra Bans Junk Foods From School Canteens

The Central government has banned school canteens from serving any kind of junk food.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Energy Drinks  Power or Hype?

Energy Drinks  Power or Hype?

Energy drinks come with the promise of giving a boost during a workout unlike anything an energy rich food can provide. This discussion will give an insight to the pros and cons of energy drinks.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Caffeine and Decaffeination Energy Drinks  Power or Hype? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Test Your Knowledge on Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Spinal muscular atrophy is an inherited disorder involving progressive loss of motor nerve cells ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...