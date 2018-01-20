medindia
JIPMER Performs 50th Successful Robotic-Assisted Surgery

January 20, 2018
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) crossed a milestone when it completed the 50th Robotic Assisted Minimal Access Surgery.
JIPMER harvested organs and tissues from a brain dead donor and transplanted them in patients with Kidney and liver failure.

Moreover, patients can avail this expensive service at a very affordable price at JIPMER in comparison to several corporate hospitals in the country.

The procedure was led by a team of doctors, including anaesthesiologists headed by Sandeep Mishra, head of anaesthesiology and V. K. Mohan, assistant professor, and urologists led by R. Manikandan, head of the department of urology.

S.C. Parija, director, Jipmer said the rapid development of these services would not have been possible without the efforts of a dedicated team of anaesthesiologists, surgeons of different specialties, nurses and other staff.

According to Mr. Parija, the institute is also gearing up to start robotically assisted procedures in other departments like paediatric, cardiac, thoracic, vascular, ENT and others.

Source: Medindia

