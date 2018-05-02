medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Is There A Rheumatologist Out There?

by Rishika Gupta on  February 5, 2018 at 10:53 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New insights on how the need for rheumatologists may greatly exceed the projected growth of the rheumatology workforce in the next 15 years in the United States finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Arthritis & Rheumatology.
Is There A Rheumatologist Out There?
Is There A Rheumatologist Out There?

Rheumatology, a sub-specialty in internal medicine deals with diagnosis and treatment of rheumatic diseases. Rheumatic diseases are known to affect joints and muscles and cause diseases like osteoarthritis, as the result of wear and tear.

Many of these Rheumatic diseases are disorders of the immune system and physicians who specialize in rheumatology are called rheumatologists.

As noted in Arthritis Care & Research, this is due to an increasing aging patient population, a wave of impending baby boomer rheumatologists retiring, and changing practice trends for new rheumatologists.

In Arthritis & Rheumatology, experts note that there has been an increase in the number of rheumatology fellowship programs and an increase in the number of fellows being trained in these programs; however, even a doubling of the number of fellows being trained would not meet the projected rheumatology workforce needs in 2030.

In the Arthritis Care & Research study, investigators used a modeling approach incorporating primary and secondary data sources to project supply and demand of the rheumatology workforce--including physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who diagnose and treat conditions including osteoarthritis, gout, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, vasculitis, and other autoimmune diseases--through 2030.

The 2015 adult workforce was estimated to be 6013 providers (5415 clinical full-time equivalent [FTE] providers). Estimating the clinical FTE of rheumatology providers is important to reflect better rheumatology providers working full-time seeing patients versus other rheumatology providers who may work as part-time clinicians in private practice or an academic rheumatology teaching practice.

Clinical FTE describes the percentage of work effort devoted to clinical care to reflect a more realistic picture of patient access to care (e.g., two providers each caring for patients 50% of the time would together equate to 1.0 total clinical FTE).

By 2030, the supply of rheumatology clinical providers is projected to fall to 4882 providers or 4051 clinical FTE, and demand is projected to exceed supply by 4133 clinical FTE.

The investigators also noted that there is a geographic maldistribution of adult rheumatologists across the United States, and this will worsen in the coming years. For example, 21% of adult rheumatologists were in the Northeast in 2015, compared with only 3.9% in the Southwest.

In 2015, the ratio of rheumatology providers per 100,000 patients by region ranged from 3.07 in the Northeast to 1.28 in the Southwest. By 2025, there is an anticipated decrease in this ratio in all regions ranging from 1.61 in the Northeast to 0.50 in the Northwest.

"Decreasing insurance barriers and healthcare regulations may allow more rapid, timely, and creative solutions to offset the projected rheumatologist shortage and the maldistribution of rheumatologists in the United States," said senior author Seetha Monrad, MD, of the University of Michigan.

"Based on our projected rheumatology workforce shortages, innovative strategies will be needed to address access to patient care, as it will not be possible to solve the supply-demand gap by training more rheumatologists alone."

In their Arthritis & Rheumatology study, the investigators applied similar modeling methods to adult rheumatology training programs and graduates entering the adult rheumatology workforce.

"The supply of rheumatologists in the workforce is dependent upon the training of new rheumatologists to join our specialty," said lead author Marcy Bolster, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital. "It is imperative to create innovative ways to expand the rheumatology workforce, and this will involve new ways to fund graduate medical education training."

The study found that in 2015, there were 113 adult rheumatology programs with 431 of 468 available positions filled. The projected clinical FTE number entering the workforce each year was 107; this number was impacted significantly by gender and generational trends.

For example, men currently comprise 59% of the rheumatology workforce, but the proportion is expected to drop to 43% by 2030. Also, millennials comprise 6% of the current workforce, but by 2030, the percentage will rise to 44%.

Prior studies have demonstrated that women work seven fewer hours per week and see 30% fewer patients than men, and both male and female millennials in 2015 saw fewer patients compared with their counterparts in 2005.

The study also found that 17% of current fellows who are international medical graduates say they plan to practice outside the United States.

"It is apparent that the workforce expansion innovations will require resources devoted to education and training, and it may be helpful to consider incentives to attract new entrants in the workforce to areas in greatest need of rheumatologists," said senior author Daniel Battafarano, DO, MACP, of the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

"Clearly other workforce expansion tactics such as care provided by nurse practitioners and physician assistants, telemedicine, and ensuring that current rheumatology care providers remain in the workforce will be needed as we create a multi-faceted approach to addressing rheumatology workforce needs over the next decade."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Bone Drugs Might Extend Life Of Replacement Joints

Bone Drugs Might Extend Life Of Replacement Joints

By means of bone-strengthening drugs the longevity of joint replacements may be prolonged and failure rate could be slashed by half, suggests a new study.

Air Pollution Exposure may Worsen Systemic Lupus Erythematosus in Children

Air Pollution Exposure may Worsen Systemic Lupus Erythematosus in Children

An individual's exposure to air pollution may have a direct role in triggering disease activity as well as airway inflammation in children with SLE.

Elevated Uric Acid Levels in Gout may Lower Alzheimer Risk

Elevated Uric Acid Levels in Gout may Lower Alzheimer Risk

A new study has revealed that people who suffer from gout may be less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

Rheumatology Research Provides Media With Medical Evidence

Rheumatology Research Provides Media With Medical Evidence

Highlights of the Rheumatology Research provide important medical evidence focusing on rheumatic diseases to the media members.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...