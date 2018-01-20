Irregular Periods Not an Issue in Getting Pregnant

If your irregular menstrual cycle is worrying you about conceiving conveniently, focus on eating a balanced diet, exercising daily and tracking your fertility days, experts suggest.

‘A balanced diet, daily exercise, frequent sex, a stress free lifestyle and tracking your fertility days can improve your chances of conceiving even when your menstrual cycle is irregular.’

Lavanya Kiran, Gynaecologist at Narayana Group of Hospitals and Anil Prakash, Consultant at MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, list down a* Balanced diet: A lot of hormonal and fertility issues can be tackled with the right mix of nutrition and multivitamin supplements. Always stick to a balanced diet and choose healthy options. Vitamins and folic acid are wonder foods for boosting fertility and helping you get pregnant faster. Include vegetables, cabbage, banana, soybean, tomatoes and dry fruits in your diet.* Physical activities: Regular exercise is good for your health, but even better when you are trying to conceive. Moderate physical activities like a brisk walk, yoga, and cycling help in reducing the hormonal imbalance which is the primary cause of irregular cycles. For those who are troubled by overweight problems, losing only 5 per cent of body weight can improve your chances of getting pregnant.* Track your fertile days: You can get pregnant only during a few days every cycle. In order to be able to conceive, you need to be aware of these fertile days of your cycle. However, with irregular cycles, it is quite challenging to figure out the exact date of ovulation, as it doesn't really happen at the same time each month. Fertility monitors can track your fertile days at home by detecting both estrogen and luteinizing hormone in urine.Fertility monitors can suggest up to six fertile days every cycle specific to your body taking into account your cycle irregularities.* Lead a stress-free life: Stress and sleep deprivation can mess with your cycle, making you more prone to infertility. There's a strong link between your emotions and your cycle. Therefore, relaxation techniques like meditation and yoga go a long way in calming your nerves. A slight alteration in work hours and a few lifestyle changes can also do wonders for regularising your cycle and optimising fertility.* Frequent sex: While many people suggest having ample sex is the key to getting pregnant faster, having too much of it is also not ideal. Having sex every alternate day during your five-six fertile days is perfect even when you have irregular periods.* Consult a doctor: If you have been trying for over nine months and still unable to conceive, consult a gynecologist to evaluate the cause of your irregular cycles. Along with that, the doctor will also check for other abnormalities in ovulation or hormonal imbalance. It is always best to consult a doctor for the right treatment.Source: IANS