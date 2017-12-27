medindia
Insight on Racial Disparities for Breast Cancer Type

by Bidita Debnath on  December 27, 2017 at 11:59 PM Cancer News
A crucial step in the process of beast cancer evaluation is testing tumor tissue removed during a biopsy or surgery to determine if it has estrogen and progesterone receptors - molecules that the hormones bind to.
Higher risk of recurrence for black women with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer compared with white women cannot be completely explained by underlying biological factors, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers reported at the 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

For women with breast cancer, hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer is considered to be a type of breast cancer with a range of effective treatments, and a lower risk of recurrence compared to other cancer types, said UNC Lineberger's Katherine Reeder-Hayes, MD, MBA, MSc, who is an assistant professor in the UNC School of Medicine. Yet, historically, racial disparities have been greatest for women with this type of breast cancer than for other types, the researchers said. The biological features of patients' tumors partially explained this difference, but the researchers said it didn't explain it completely.

"We have different kinds of treatments for hormone-receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer; it's a lower risk of coming back, so you would think that's a 'good' kind of breast cancer to have," Reeder-Hayes said. "But that's actually the place where we see the biggest difference between black and white women in how things turn out. We are trying to understand why this is happening in order to improve outcomes for black women."

In their study, the researchers reported findings of a disparity in breast cancer recurrence between black and white women. While 8.6 percent of 1,371 of white women had a recurrence of hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, 14 percent of 1,403 black women had recurrence. For women with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative cancer, they found gaps between black and white women's risk of recurrence even after taking into account the stage of the cancer and whether the women received chemotherapy. The study drew from data from the Carolina Breast Cancer Study Phase III, a prospective study of 2,998 women with breast cancer recruited from 2008 and 2013.

The researchers wanted to know if additional biological features not usually measured in the clinic could help explain the disparity. To try to answer this question, Melissa Troester, PhD, UNC Lineberger member and professor of epidemiology in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, led an effort to categorize cancers for both black and white women by molecular subtype. Cancers were classified based on patterns of how genes are expressed within tumors using the PAM50 gene expression assay, of which Charles M. Perou, PhD, UNC Lineberger member, May Goldman Shaw Distinguished Professor of Molecular Oncology, and professor of genetics, and pathology & laboratory medicine, was an inventor.

In this previous study, which was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Troester and her colleagues found that while most women with the hormone-positive, HER2-negative clinical subtype had an intrinsic subtype called luminal A -- a "better" prognosis breast cancer -- some women had other intrinsic subtypes that are less common in hormone receptor-positive tumors, and that had a higher risk of returning after treatment. Black women had a lower frequency of luminal A breast cancer, and they had significantly higher relative frequency of the other non-luminal A breast cancer subtypes.

In their recent study, Reeder-Hayes, Troester and their colleagues found the difference in cancer recurrence between black and white women was diminished after adjusting for clinical variables, and especially after accounting for molecular subtypes. However, the difference by race persisted even after considering these factors; black women still were 44 percent more likely to have recurrence. These results suggest that a combination of tumor biology and differences in access to care are influential for breast cancer outcomes.

"Yes, there is biological heterogeneity in hormone positive, HER2-receptor negative disease, and yes, that seems to explain part of the gap in recurrence free-survival, but no, it doesn't explain all of it, which sends us down several other investigative paths to see what other factors contribute," Reeder-Hayes said.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

How to Prevent Aggressive Breast Cancer?

How to Prevent Aggressive Breast Cancer?

Loss of a particular Numb protein makes breast cancers more aggressive and resistant to chemotherapy.

New Marker to Detect Disseminated Breast Cancer Found

New Marker to Detect Disseminated Breast Cancer Found

Cell-free DNA methylation (DNAme) markers can now detect fatal forms of breast cancer a year earlier.

New Insights on Dependency Factors of Breast Cancer Cells found

New Insights on Dependency Factors of Breast Cancer Cells found

PIK3CA, a gene that drives cancer can control methionine dependency of breast cancer cells. This could be a novel approach to treating a variety of breast tumors.

Link between Gene Variation and Survival Rates of Breast Cancer

Link between Gene Variation and Survival Rates of Breast Cancer

A variation in a specific gene lowers the survival rate of patients diagnosed with early-onset breast cancer and also increases the risk of disease progression.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Otitis Media Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

