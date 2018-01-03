medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Inhibiting a Stress Response Protein can Sensitize Chemotherapy-resistant Tumors

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 1, 2018 at 11:23 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) stress response proteins are overexpressed in cancer cells, and are often associated with high resistance to chemotherapy and poor prognosis, shows a review article by a research team from the Hill Lab at the University of Notre Dame.
Inhibiting a Stress Response Protein can Sensitize Chemotherapy-resistant Tumors
Inhibiting a Stress Response Protein can Sensitize Chemotherapy-resistant Tumors

Innate or acquired resistance to current standard-of-care therapies is a major hindrance to successful chemotherapeutic intervention. There is a critical need to elucidate the underlying mechanisms responsible for chemoresistance in order to accelerate the development of more efficacious treatment strategies.

ER stress response proteins are produced by cells undergoing periods of stress and facilitate the folding of proteins. Elevated expression of GRP78, the master regulator of the unfolded protein response, has been shown to induce chemoresistance and serves as an indicator of poor prognosis in patients with a variety of cancers.

This review focuses on the role of GRP78 in regulating signaling pathways that control cell survival and draw attention to its value as a prognostic marker and therapeutic target. It shows that elevated GRP78 expression is predictive of resistance to chemotherapy and tumor resurgence in many cancers. Moreover, GRP78 regulates chemoresistance through several branches of the unfolded protein response as well as through modulation of the PI3K/AKT pathway.

Elevated GRP78 expression has been linked to the failure of a growing number of current standard-of-care therapies, which suggest that it is necessary to identify strategies to inhibit GRP78 function in order to sensitize chemotherapy-resistant tumors to currently available treatment regimens.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Genetic Factors Determine How Women With Ovarian Cancer Process Chemotherapy

Genetic Factors Determine How Women With Ovarian Cancer Process Chemotherapy

Genes have an impact on how the body processes chemotherapy drugs and leads to different clinical outcomes for ovarian cancer patients.

Elderly Cancer Patients may Live Longer With Soft Chemotherapy

Elderly Cancer Patients may Live Longer With Soft Chemotherapy

Soft chemotherapy may be effective in older patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. It may increase median progression-free survival.

Chemotherapy with Jaundice Treating Drug Alerts Immune System Against Cancer

Chemotherapy with Jaundice Treating Drug Alerts Immune System Against Cancer

Chemotherapy combined with experimental drugs found to reduce tumor growth significantly by stimulating the immune system.

Common Drug for Chemotherapy-Induced and Diabetic Neuropathy

Common Drug for Chemotherapy-Induced and Diabetic Neuropathy

An enzyme that plays a role in peripheral neuropathy induced by cancer chemotherapy also plays a role in peripheral neuropathy caused by diabetes.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Magical Millets for Your Health 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruit Waxing

Fruit Waxing

Fruit waxing is a process of coating fruits with an artificial or edible wax to improve their shelf ...

 Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator is a quick online test to see if you have color vision deficiency or ...

 Work-related Injuries

Work-related Injuries

Find out causes, symptoms and how to prevent work-related injury. Work-related injury or illness ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...