medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Influenza Tests Infrequent and Under-recognized in Hospitalized Older Adults

by Anjali Aryamvally on  January 21, 2018 at 8:03 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Adults aged 65 years and older who are hospitalized with fever or respiratory symptoms during influenza seasons are less likely to have a provider-ordered influenza test than younger patients, shows new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. This year's flu season is shaping up to be an especially serious one, and it's important for clinicians to promptly recognize, diagnosis, and treat influenza in hospitalized patients, especially in vulnerable populations such as older individuals.
Influenza Tests Infrequent and Under-recognized in Hospitalized Older Adults
Influenza Tests Infrequent and Under-recognized in Hospitalized Older Adults

The highest rates of hospitalization and death associated with influenza infections are experienced by older adults. To see if these individuals are being adequately tested for influenza by their doctors when they present with symptoms, Lauren Hartman, MD of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and her colleagues conducted a study that included 1422 adults hospitalized with symptoms of acute respiratory illness or non-localizing fever at four hospitals in Tennessee during the influenza seasons from November 2006 to April 2012.

The researchers found that overall, 28 percent of participants had provider-ordered influenza testing. Patients who were tested were younger than those not tested (an average age of 58 years versus 66 years) and more likely to have influenza-like illness (71 percent versus 49 percent). Influenza-like illness decreased with increasing age: 63 percent for those 18-49 years, 60 percent for those 50-64 years, and 48 percent for those 65 years. Among all patients, presence of influenza-like illness and younger age were independent predictors of provider-ordered testing.

The investigators in the study conducted laboratory tests of influenza for all patients, regardless of whether their providers ordered testing. Among the 399 patients with influenza confirmed by these laboratory tests, influenza-like illness was the only significant predictor of provider-ordered testing. Nearly half of patients with confirmed influenza did not have testing ordered by their providers.

"Influenza is a common cause of hospitalization in older adults, but it is often under-recognized. It is important that physicians consider influenza in hospitalized older adults because antiviral treatment is beneficial if given early, and so spread to other vulnerable patients can be prevented," said Dr. Hartman.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Repeated Influenza Vaccination Reduces Flu Risk

Repeated Influenza Vaccination Reduces Flu Risk

Older adults, who are more prone to catching flu, can reduce the risk by going through repeated influenza vaccinations.

Is Influenza Vaccine Effective This Winter?

Is Influenza Vaccine Effective This Winter?

Influenza vaccine is the best protection against the flu. The effectiveness of vaccine varies from year to year depending on the flu viruses circling.

Influenza Vaccines Does Not Hamper Natural Immunity

Influenza Vaccines Does Not Hamper Natural Immunity

Influenza vaccine is annually updated to adapt to the rapid virus evolution. It is the only vaccine that is recommended on annual basis.

Battling Influenza may Become Easier by the New Insights

Battling Influenza may Become Easier by the New Insights

New revelations into Seasonal flu virus's mode of action may help in bringing down the disease.

Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Hib Vaccine

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye''s syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

Swine Flu

Swine Flu

The recent 2009 ‘swine flu’ outbreak is due to a new strain of the subtype H1N1 of the Type A influenza virus.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Hib Vaccine Flu Swine Flu Reye’s Syndrome Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important groups determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 Spermatocele

Spermatocele

Spermatocele is a condition in which there is a blockage in the epididymal duct, resulting in semen ...

 15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

15 Interesting facts on Blood Donation

Be a blood donor and save lives for your donated blood is separated into blood products or just ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...