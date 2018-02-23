The decline in infant mortality from 51% in 2005 to 32% in 2016 in Madhya Pradesh is credited to the increase in hospital deliveries and better care for pregnant women, according to the data released by the government.

Infant and Child Mortality Rates Fall in Madhya Pradesh

According to the data released on Thursday, the child mortality rate has also gone down from 76 per cent in 2005 to 47 per cent in 2016.The health department has claimed that these rates have come down due to various efforts made by the government.The data also said in 2005-06 only 26.2 per cent hospital deliveries were done in the state which increased to 80.8 per cent in 2015-16.A total of 1,536 government delivery centres are being run in the state currently, the data said.Under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK), the mother will be provided transport, medicines and blood transfusion free of cost.Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), mothers in rural areas are given an assistance of Rs 1,400 and in urban areas they are given Rs 1,000 for every birth.Between 2015-16, over 58 lakh women have utilised the benefit of these health services through health camps.The state government also organised Roshini clinics - an extended OPD in district hospitals - every Wednesday for women to consult for their various pregnancy related issues.Source: IANS