medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

India Needs to Switch to Auto-Disable Syringes to Fight HIV

by Hannah Joy on  February 8, 2018 at 4:54 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Standard Disposable syringes need to be ceased and the use of Auto-Disable (AD) Syringes have to be increased by the government of India to fight against HIV/AIDS epidemic.
India Needs to Switch to Auto-Disable Syringes to Fight HIV
India Needs to Switch to Auto-Disable Syringes to Fight HIV

A fraudulent doctor ended up giving the dreaded HIV infection to almost 20 people after he used the same infected needle to treat all the victims. About 40 people in a village of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh were tested positive for HIV after they were injected with the same needle.

Govt. takes immediate cognizance of the serious issue and deploy Auto-Disable Syringes to save India from Threat of HIV / AIDS epidemic. It is MUST for India to enforce Injection Safety on the priority basis" concluded Mr. Rajiv Nath, President, All India Syringes and Needles Manufacturers Association (AISNMA).

India needs urgent Healthcare System Strengthening (HSS) and introduction of Universal Infection Prevention (UIP) guidelines across the country.

Saddened to hear about 46 people getting infected with HIV due to reuse of a single syringe, Mr. Nath feels this could be just a tip of an iceberg as the problem is spread across the country.

If this menace is not stopped, India could be staring at an HIV / AIDS epidemic, Mr. Nath said questioning National AIDS Control Organization (NACO)'s lax attitude towards injection safety and preventable measures in its strategy to fight HIV.

Mr. Rajiv Nath said, 'UP's healthcare is fragile. It needs urgent HSS and introduction of UIP including the urgent deployment of Auto-Disable syringes and needle stick prevention IV Cannula to immediately limit epidemic from spreading.'

"Is injection safety in public healthcare a key element in NACO's strategy to fight HIV as is done in Africa?", Mr. Nath asked. The answer apparently is no as it thinks spread of infection via public healthcare is not an issue and therefore India has no funding or monitoring policy dedicated to public healthcare system strengthening. Further, there is no tracking of infections or registry via public healthcare from reuse of syringes/needles or needle stick injuries.

"NACO is myopic in limiting problem of Syringe reuse to only drug users," Mr. Nath said. Every time such tragedies like the current one in Unnao or earlier in Modasa in Gujarat happens, it causes discussions and publication of a Guideline book and then forgotten.

Bad habits can't be changed by education alone if culturally ingrained and therefore reliance has to be on technology. As a car alarm forces you to belt up so does Auto-Disable (AD) Syringes ensure- no possibility of Reuse.

Quoting WHO, Mr. Nath said that "Every $ 1 spent on injection safety saves $ 14 in public healthcare. A recent Health Technology Assessment study released by DHR finds Reuse Prevention AD Syringes cost effective at 1.90 Rs. Why use disposables that get misused and reused to become the carrier of infection without universal precautions?" As in immunization, AD syringes can be used universally for all therapeutic injections.

In this context, it is important to ask, what is India's Road Map to switch to Auto-Disable Syringes as per WHO advisory to achieve this by 2020? Uganda and Tanzania banned imports and use of Std Disposable syringes to fight HIV and to disallow access to Quacks and Private sector to Disposable Syringes. Why is it not being done in India? Mr. Nath implored further.

The Ministers in various states of Health and Family Welfare and DGHS asks us to stop making Disposable Syringes and switch to AD syringes. We are ready to do so, but India should first stop buying disposable syringes in a predictable, planned phased manner and change to AD syringes, and then CDSCO/ Regulators need to enforce a ban/ restricted access.

With more than 40 thousand Quacks in Delhi alone one can imagine how quickly and fiercely the HIV epidemic is spreading. Reusing syringes constitutes one of their primary unsafe practices. Therefore 46 people infected with HIV in Unnao of Uttar Pradesh could as well be news of any part of Delhi and anywhere from rest of India.

"It is high time Govt. takes immediate cognizance of the serious issue and deploy Auto-Disable Syringes to save India from Threat of HIV / AIDS epidemic. It is MUST for India to enforce Injection Safety on the priority basis" concluded Mr. Nath.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Dosing Errors can Be Minimized by Using Oral Syringes for Kids' Liquid Medications

Dosing Errors can Be Minimized by Using Oral Syringes for Kids' Liquid Medications

A research study on dosing errors in kids liquid medication suggested that use of oral syringes may minimize errors compared to dosing cups.

3-D Printed Micro-Camera That can be Injected into a Human Organ With a Syringe

3-D Printed Micro-Camera That can be Injected into a Human Organ With a Syringe

A camera no bigger than a grain of salt that could change the future of health imaging - and clandestine surveillance has been created by German engineers.

New Skin Patch Could Replace the Syringe for Disease Diagnosis

New Skin Patch Could Replace the Syringe for Disease Diagnosis

Drawing blood and testing it is standard practice for many medical diagnostics. As a less painful alternative, scientists are developing skin patches that could one day replace the syringe.

Medical Technician Who Contaminated Syringes With Hepatitis was Unable to Handle Stress

Medical Technician Who Contaminated Syringes With Hepatitis was Unable to Handle Stress

A traveling medical technician in the United States wrote a suicide note in which he claimed he was unable to handle the stress.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Top 10 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Skin Allergies

Skin allergies occur when a person''s immune system overreacts to harmless substances. Home ...

 Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...