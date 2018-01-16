medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Increasing Weight Can Kill A Person Faster Than Smoking

by Julia Samuel on  January 16, 2018 at 12:03 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

During the last three decades, the rate of life expectancy in the US has decreased in spite of the efforts to curb smoking. So, what reduces the lifespan of a person? Obesity!
Increasing Weight Can Kill A Person Faster Than Smoking
Increasing Weight Can Kill A Person Faster Than Smoking

A recent study that surveyed the links between body mass index, or BMI and mortality found that the impact of rising obesity was about twice as important for mortality trends as the impact of declining smoking.

The research was performed by Samuel Preston, a sociology professor in the School of Arts and Sciences; Yana Vierboom, a graduate student in demography at Penn; and Andrew Stokes, assistant professor of global health at Boston University. They used data from successive cohorts of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1988 to 1994 and 1999 to 2010, as well as from the NHANES linked mortality files, which include follow-up into death records through December 2011. The final sample consisted of 25,269 adults aged 40 to 79.

Rather than use a typical measure of obesity, body mass index, or BMI, recorded at baseline, the research team calculated each person's lifetime maximum BMI. They found this measure to be more successful at predicting mortality because it is less susceptible to weight loss associated with illness, which biases estimates of the link between BMI and mortality. It also conveys important elements of weight history which may have enduring effects on health.

"We established a time trend of mortality within this data set," Preston said, "by dating every observation as it moved forward.

Smoking is such an important variable in mortality analysis, and U.S. mortality is improving faster than it otherwise would because of reductions in smoking, but it's not improving fast enough to offset the effect of obesity.

Obesity Influences Death Rate

The research team estimated that the mortality decline in the U.S. would have been about a half-percentage point faster than it actually was if obesity hadn't risen. According to the data, if age-specific death rates had fallen at the BMI-uncontrolled rate of 1.81 percent per year, life expectancy at age 40 would have risen from 37.6 years in 1988 to 41.4 years in 2011.

If death rates had fallen at the BMI-controlled rate of 2.35 percent per year, life expectancy at age 40 in 2011 would have risen to 42.3 years. This comparison suggests that rising BMI reduced gains in life expectancy at age 40 by 0.9 years during this period.

"These results underscore the importance of the obesity epidemic for American health and mortality," Preston said. "When it's having this large an impact on the national level of vital statistics it puts the spotlight on the importance of stopping and reversing the rise in obesity."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Childhood Obesity

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Height and Weight-Kids Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Fallopian tube cancer is a form of gynecologic cancer arising in the fallopian tubes, which are ...

 Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...