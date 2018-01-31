medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Increasing Public Awareness may Help Combat Infectious Diseases

by Bidita Debnath on  January 31, 2018 at 12:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Many organisms live in and on our bodies. They're normally harmless or even helpful, but under certain conditions, some organisms may cause disease. Infectious diseases kill more people worldwide than any other single cause.
Increasing Public Awareness may Help Combat Infectious Diseases
Increasing Public Awareness may Help Combat Infectious Diseases

A new study in the journal Epidemiology and Infection reports that public awareness campaigns on spotting the signs and symptoms of infectious diseases and how to prevent them, play a key role in helping to stop the spread of such infections.

Researchers from the University of Surrey working alongside an international team including scientists from the Animal and Plant Health Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Azerbaijan Republican Veterinary Laboratory and State Veterinary Service, and Washington State University, examined in detail the effectiveness of raising awareness of the infectious disease, rabies. Although Western Europe is free from rabies, it continues to pose a threat to animal and human health on the borders of Europe.

To help address this threat, researchers launched a public health campaign, by distributing posters, leaflets and text messages to increase knowledge and understanding of the disease in a high risk region of Azerbaijan, a country that sits in an important location between Europe and Asia.

Although such campaigns are often used, it is rare to assess the effectiveness of such campaigns, which is essential considering their cost and the time taken to undertake them. To assess the effectiveness of this campaign researchers returned to the country and worked with 600 targeted households in the original campaign area, and households from two districts who had not received any information on rabies.

Researchers surveyed both groups' knowledge of the disease and what preventative measures should be taken. They found that the awareness campaign not only improved knowledge of rabies, but most importantly it meant people were more likely to have their dog vaccinated. Rabies is carried and transmitted by dogs so dog vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the burden of disease in both dogs and humans.

Perhaps most surprising was where the population said they get their information. Despite the social media revolution, the majority of respondents still put face to face communication with family and friends above social media as sources of information.

Dr Dan Horton, Lecturer in Veterinary Virology at the University of Surrey, said: "Infectious diseases pose a considerable threat to human health and place an enormous economic burden on health care systems. This research shows that even a simple public awareness campaign can have a positive effect. The results have potential impact for other diseases and other countries in the region."

Rabies is a serious infection in the brain and nervous system transmitted in the saliva of infected animals into a wound or a scratch. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear and presents an enormous risk to human health. This devastating disease also causes a significant economic burden estimated at $8.6 billion per year.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

New Guide for Hospitals in Responding to Infectious Disease Outbreaks

New Guide for Hospitals in Responding to Infectious Disease Outbreaks

A key role is played by hospital epidemiologists in emergency preparedness and response

Climate Change May Impact the Emergence and Spread of Infectious Diseases

Climate Change May Impact the Emergence and Spread of Infectious Diseases

Climate change is altering the distribution of some diseases, in some cases causing epidemics or making diseases spread within their natural range.

World is 'Grossly Underprepared' for Outbreaks of Infectious Disease

World is 'Grossly Underprepared' for Outbreaks of Infectious Disease

The world remains "grossly underprepared" for outbreaks of infectious disease, which are likely to become more frequent in the coming decades.

International Sharing of Data to Combat Infectious Disease Outbreaks

International Sharing of Data to Combat Infectious Disease Outbreaks

To protect people against potentially deadly infectious disease outbreaks, it is critical to rapidly share information about the pathogens that cause them.

Encephalitis

Encephalitis

Encephalitis is the inflammation of the brain, mostly caused by viruses. Though rare, it is a serious condition and needs urgent treatment in a hospital.

Most Common Monsoon Diseases

Most Common Monsoon Diseases

It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful of the diseases that are common in this season.

You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Encephalitis Most Common Monsoon Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...