Include Super Foods in Your Everyday Beauty Regimen

by Bidita Debnath on  January 25, 2018 at 10:44 PM Lifestyle News
Superfoods contain high levels of much-needed vitamins and minerals, and are no longer just to be found at the grocery store. They're now taking over the beauty aisles too. Nutrient packed foods are popping up nowadays to give your hair and skin that much needed boost, so go for it girls.
Include Super Foods in Your Everyday Beauty Regimen

Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and R&D, Kaya Limited lists a few superfoods and their benefits in today's modern age, to be included as part of your daily regimen:

Basil extracts can work wonders for your hair. This infusion rejuvenates hair follicles, keeps your scalp cool, and also promotes circulation.

Sugarcane extracts are an excellent source of minerals that support hair growth. Sugarcane is often termed a health drink as it contains vitamins like vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin A along with other elements like zinc, potassium manganese and calcium. All these nutrients together make up the ingredients of long shiny hair.

Apples have fibre content called pyrus malus. This type of fibre can serve as a balancing of pH levels in the hair and helps clean the dirt from the scalp so you can be free of dandruff.

Using products infused with Olive Oil can reduce dandruff flakes and help retain moisture in the hair

Avocado extracts are great when used in the hair mask. It nourishes as well as strengthens leaving the hair full of life.

Rishabh Mariwala, Founder at Puresense, talks about the benefits of two such super fruits and the reasons to involve these in your diet to get that desired and nourished skin.

Grapefruits are fruits that are high in fibre and low in calories, and they contain bio-flavonoids and other plant chemicals that protect against serious diseases. The vitamin C and the antioxidant effects protect the skin from environmental hazards. It also stimulates the production of skin collagen that brings smoothness and elasticity to the skin.

The retinol antioxidant gives the skin softness and, renews damaged skin. The potassium present in the grapefruit helps to smooth wrinkles and age spots and provides a protective shield against UV rays.

The super food Kiwi is a powerhouse of nutrients and offers a usual array of health promising substances. The kiwi is particularly rich in antioxidant, especially Vitamins C and E as well as polyphenols. Ideal to protect young skin,

Kiwi helps to prevent oxidative stress and protect from the damaging effects of pollutants. Kiwi is also an excellent source of Vitamin E that prevents the formation of free radicals that helps you achieve great skin.

Source: IANS

