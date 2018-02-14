medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Incidence of Kidney Stones on the Rise

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 14, 2018 at 12:03 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study from Mayo Clinic Proceedings reveals that cases of painful kidney stones are on the rise. Kidney stones are a painful health condition, often requiring multiple procedures at great discomfort to the patient.
Incidence of Kidney Stones on the Rise
Incidence of Kidney Stones on the Rise

Focusing on gender, age and stone formation, researchers examined first-time presenters of kidney stones from residents of Olmsted County, Minnesota, between 1984 and 2012. Their findings demonstrated that symptomatic stone formers tended to be female versus male, with the highest increase between women ages 18 to 39. Bladder stones were less frequent and tended to be more noticeable in men due to prostatic obstructions, while women had a higher frequency of infection stones as a result of recurrent urinary tract infections.

"Symptomatic kidney stones are becoming more common in both men and women," says Andrew Rule, M.D., lead investigator of this study. "This is due in part to the increased use of CT scans to diagnose kidney stones."

Dr. Rule noted that advances in imaging technology have allowed researchers to better examine and classify stone formation in patients than in days past. "We are now diagnosing symptomatic kidney stones that previously would have gone undiagnosed because they would not have been detected."

While results of this population-based study seem to suggest an uptick in the case of stone formation, further research is needed to clarify findings. The data came from a largely Caucasian area, and white people have a greater tendency toward kidney stones, compared to other racial groups. Imaging techniques also have improved over the span in which the study was conducted. As Dr. Rule notes, the rise in stone formation among residents is notable; however, further assessment is needed to determine if this is a community increase or simply improvements in diagnostic capabilities.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Why are Kidney Stones Common after Bariatric Surgery?

Learn more about the risks for kidney stones ("nephrolithiasis") after weight loss ("bariatric") surgery.

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Urolithiasis is a condition where stones ranging from microscopic sizes to large ones are found in the kidney, ureters or in the urinary bladder.

Quiz on Kidney Stones

Quiz on Kidney Stones

Kidney stones or calculus produces the most severe form of pain in humans. The pain has often been described to be worse than childbirth, broken bones, gunshot wounds, burns, or surgery. Once you form a kidney stone you are always susceptible to ...

Kidney stones - Colics due to a moving Kidney stone - Animation

Kidney stones - Colics due to a moving Kidney stone - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia explains Colics due to a moving Kidney stone

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Kidney Stones

Kidney Stones

A kidney stone is a solid mass made up of tiny crystals and may appear in any area of the urinary system.

Kidney Stones in Children

Kidney Stones in Children

Increase in salt concentration in the urine results in precipitation of crystals and these lead to formation of kidney stones. Drinking a lot of water can prevent kidney stones.

Ureteroscopy for Stone

Ureteroscopy for Stone

Ureteroscopy is an endoscopic procedure that clears stones from the ureter or the kidney.

Urinary Stone Disease

Urinary Stone Disease

Stones in the urinary system can form in the kidneys and can sometimes travel down towards the bladder to give rise to acute colics.

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Kidney Stones Kidney Stones in Children Ureteroscopy for Stone Restless Legs Syndrome Urinary Stone Disease Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Diet for Kidney stones Kidney Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Top 5 Habits That Harm Your Skin

Our daily habits can cause premature wrinkling, loss of suppleness and pigmentation of skin. These ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...