Improper Disposal of Sanitary Napkins Can Cause Infection: Maneka Gandhi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi raises concern over disposal of sanitary napkins, saying improper disposal can lead to serious consequences.
"They are often disposed of in ponds, rivers which leads to blockage of drains. And if disposed on the ground, it creates hygiene problems as it carries infection," Gandhi said while addressing "SheWings Campaign".
‘Setting up of sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines can reduce the risk of infection, contamination of rivers.’
"Menstrual hygiene is a lot more than just losing blood. The awareness and interest about periods have grown in the past four years because the government itself has shown more interest towards the issue.
"If we have to do something for women's cause and empowerment then we should look after menstrual hygiene," she added.
Gandhi also mentioned that 12 percent GST on sanitary napkins is acceptable as 95 percent of the sanitary napkin market is dominated by MNCs.
"If we bring it to zero, then the MNCs have the power to spread thereby blocking any kind of indigenous growth."
She earlier said that her Ministry is in talks with Niti Aayog and other ministries for introducing a policy regarding setting up of sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines.
Source: IANS