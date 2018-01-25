medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  January 25, 2018 at 7:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The health-related behaviors and knowledge of teenagers are influenced by what they find and share on social media.
Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens
Impact of Social Media on Health-related Behaviors of Teens

New evidence on young people's engagement with social media and the influences they reported on their health-related behavior have been reported by recent research published in the journal Sport, Education and Society.

Analyzing 1,300 responses from teenagers aged 13 to 18 from ten UK schools, researchers set out to discover how young people engaged with health-related social media, and understand the influence this had on their behaviors and knowledge about health.

They discovered that most teenagers would 'swipe past' health-related content that was not relevant to them, such as 'suggested' or 'recommended' content, deeming it inappropriate for their age group.

Many were also highly critical of celebrity-endorsed content, with one participant referring to the celebrity lifestyle as 'a certain lifestyle that we are not living', because they were more likely to be 'having surgery' than working out in the gym.

However, many participants still found it difficult to distinguish between celebrity-endorsed content and that posted by sportsmen and women, leaving them vulnerable to celebrity influence.

The pressure of peers' 'selfies', which often strived for perfection, and the complex social implications of 'liking' each other's posts, were recurring themes in the young people's responses. Both of these activities had the potential to alter teenagers' health-related behaviors.

Lead author Dr Victoria Goodyear, of the University of Birmingham, emphasized the need to be more aware of both the positive and negative impacts social media can have upon young people. She said: "We know that many schools, teachers and parents/guardians are concerned about the health-related risks of social media on young people.

"But, contrary to popular opinion, the data from our study show that not all young people are at risk from harmful health-related impacts. Many young people are critical of the potentially damaging information that is available."

Despite teenagers' ability to assess content, the study emphasizes that adults still have a crucial role to play in supporting young people, and helping them to understand how harmful health-related information might reach them.

Professor Kathleen Armour, the University of Birmingham's Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, adds: "It is important to be aware that teenagers can tip quickly from being able to deal competently with the pressures of social media to being overwhelmed.

"If they are vulnerable for any reason, the sheer scale and intensity of social media can exacerbate the 'normal' challenges of adolescence. Adult vigilance and understanding are, therefore, vital."

Dr Goodyear suggests that adults should not ban or prevent young people's uses of social media, given that it provides significant learning opportunities. Instead, schools and parents/guardians should focus on young people's experiences with social media, helping them to think critically about the relevance of what they encounter, and understand both the positive and harmful effects this information could have.

Crucially, these discussions must be introduced into the classroom to help address the current gap which exists between the ways in which young people and adults understand social media.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

No Kidding-7 Things You Should Say to Your Kid and 7 You Shouldn't

No Kidding-7 Things You Should Say to Your Kid and 7 You Shouldn't

Finding it tough to handle your moody teen? Can't get along with your kid? Follow these tips to build that connection with your child. Read on...

Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction

Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction

About 80 percent of people spend up to 4 hours daily of leisure time on technology. Learn more about the 5 ways to avoid technology addiction.

Top Workouts for Teens

Top Workouts for Teens

Teenagers who exercise as part of the daily routine will have many health benefits. These workouts will enhance growth and development in adolescence.

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent Depression

Adolescent depression is an ailment that occurs during the teenage characterized by persistent melancholy, disappointment and loss of self-esteem.

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them

Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease that affects multiple organs like the ...

 Hib Vaccine

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...