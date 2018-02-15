medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Identifying Women at High Risk for Sleep Apnea During Pregnancy

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 15, 2018 at 7:20 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Snoring, older maternal age and obesity may increase a pregnant woman's risk for sleep apnea or interrupted breathing during sleep, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, was supported by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
Identifying Women at High Risk for Sleep Apnea During Pregnancy
Identifying Women at High Risk for Sleep Apnea During Pregnancy

"Our study found an easy, inexpensive way to screen large numbers of women at higher risk of sleep apnea during pregnancy," said study co-author Uma Reddy, M.D., of NICHD's Pregnancy and Perinatology Branch. "Right now, this means we'll be able to rapidly identify women who may benefit from further testing. Depending on what we learn from future studies, our findings could also lead to improvements in pregnancy outcomes."

In an earlier study of first-time pregnancies, the researchers found that sleep apnea increases a woman's risk for hypertensive disorders and gestational diabetes. Currently, there are no medical guidelines or treatment recommendations for sleep apnea during pregnancy. NIH currently supports a study of potential treatments for pregnancy-related sleep apnea and is planning a larger one to be conducted by the NICHD-funded Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units Network.

Study overview

In the current study, participants responded to questionnaires about their sleep habits, snoring, and daytime sleepiness in early pregnancy (6 to 15 weeks) and mid-pregnancy (22 to 29 weeks). The women also underwent sleep apnea testing using an at-home monitoring device.

The researchers found that 3.6 percent of 3,264 women in early pregnancy and 8.3 percent of 2,512 women in mid-pregnancy had sleep apnea. Risk factors for having the condition included frequent snoring (three or more nights per week), older maternal age, and being overweight or obese as determined by body mass index (BMI).

Because each woman's risk varies according to individual characteristics, the authors developed a calculator using maternal age, BMI, and frequency of snoring to arrive at her probability of sleep apnea in early and mid-pregnancy. This tool may be used by obstetric providers to identify women at risk for the condition, so they can be referred for definitive testing.

A common treatment for sleep apnea is continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, which involves wearing a mask that fits over the nose or the nose and mouth. Air is pumped through a tube attached to the mask, increasing pressure into the airways to keep them from collapsing. Dr. Reddy explained, however, that it is not currently known if using CPAP therapy during pregnancy will prevent hypertension, diabetes or other complications of sleep apnea. She added that pregnant women who have or think they have sleep apnea should discuss their concerns with a physician.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy

Sleep is the blissful state that rejuvenates our mind and body everyday and any deprivation often leads to a disorder that can affect our health

Simple, Top Ways to Stop Snoring

Simple, Top Ways to Stop Snoring

Snoring is the audible sound generated by air vibrations in the narrow air passage of the nose, mouth, or throat. Here are top tips to stop snoring.

Sleep Disorders Associated with Epilepsy

Sleep Disorders Associated with Epilepsy

Epilepsy and sleep disorders have a profound effect on each other. Epileptic seizures can disturb sleep; sleep disorders like sleep apnea, RLS can aggravate seizures.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Snoring Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Sleep Disorder Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie Obsession - A Mental Disorder

Selfie obsession or selfitis, an obsessive, uncontrollable urge to post self-taken photographs on ...

 Paranoia

Paranoia

Paranoia is a false belief where the individual feels unfairly targeted or persecuted by everyone ...

 Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...