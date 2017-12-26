medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

How to Prevent Aggressive Breast Cancer?

by Bidita Debnath on  December 26, 2017 at 11:37 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In Italy, scientists have discovered how specific versions of a protein called Numb protect the key tumor suppressor p53 from destruction. Numb plays a role in the process of neurogenesis. Required throughout embryonic neurogenesis to maintain neural progenitor cells.
How to Prevent Aggressive Breast Cancer?
How to Prevent Aggressive Breast Cancer?

The study, which will be published in the Journal of Cell Biology, suggests that the loss of these particular Numb proteins makes breast cancers more aggressive and resistant to chemotherapy, but points the way toward new therapeutic approaches that could improve patient outcome by preserving p53 levels.

Cells produce several alternative isoforms of Numb by differentially processing, or splicing, the mRNA encoding Numb to include or exclude specific regions of the protein. How this alternative splicing affects Numb's various functions remains unclear.

In mammary gland stem cells, for example, Numb binds and inhibits an enzyme called Mdm2, preventing it from targeting p53 for degradation. Numb therefore stabilizes p53 and allows this tumor suppressor protein to limit stem cell proliferation. If the stem cells lose Numb, however, p53 levels plunge and the cells proliferate uncontrollably, leading to the emergence of cancer stem cells that drive the growth of breast tumors. Cancer cells that lack p53 are also more resistant to chemotherapy drugs that kill cells by damaging their DNA.

A team of researchers based in Milan set out to identify how Numb binds to Mdm2. The team was led by Pier Paolo Di Fiore of the FIRC Institute for Molecular Oncology (IFOM), the European Institute of Oncology (EIO), and The University of Milan, as well as Salvatore Pece of EIO and The University of Milan and Marina Mapelli of EIO.

The researchers found that a small region of Numb--comprising just 11 amino acids--is responsible for binding and inhibiting Mdm2. This region is present in Numb isoforms 1 and 2 but excluded from isoforms 3 and 4. Accordingly, depleting Numb-1 and -2 from breast cancer cells reduced the levels of p53, whereas depleting Numb-3 and -4 had no effect.

The researchers then compared tumor cells isolated from multiple different breast cancer patients and found that cells expressing lower amounts of Numb-1 and -2 were more resistant to the chemotherapy agent cisplatin. Treating these cells with an Mdm2 inhibitor boosted p53 levels and increased the cells' sensitivity to cisplatin.

"We reasoned that breast cancers displaying reduced levels of Numb-1 and -2, being resistant to genotoxic agents, might also display poorer disease outcome," explains Pece.

The team therefore analyzed the case history of 890 breast cancer patients and found that low Numb-1 and -2 levels correlated with an increased risk of aggressive, metastatic disease, particularly for the luminal subtype of breast cancers, which tend to retain a normal, functional copy of the p53 gene.

"Our results show how Numb splicing specifically impacts the regulation of p53 and breast cancer prognosis," Mapelli says.

"We hope that it will be possible to exploit the knowledge of the molecular basis of the Numb-Mdm2 interaction in the rational design of molecules that can mimic the crucial region in Numb and inhibit Mdm2 to relieve p53 dysfunction in Numb-defective breast cancers," Di Fiore says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

New Marker to Detect Disseminated Breast Cancer Found

New Marker to Detect Disseminated Breast Cancer Found

Cell-free DNA methylation (DNAme) markers can now detect fatal forms of breast cancer a year earlier.

New Insights on Dependency Factors of Breast Cancer Cells found

New Insights on Dependency Factors of Breast Cancer Cells found

PIK3CA, a gene that drives cancer can control methionine dependency of breast cancer cells. This could be a novel approach to treating a variety of breast tumors.

Link between Gene Variation and Survival Rates of Breast Cancer

Link between Gene Variation and Survival Rates of Breast Cancer

A variation in a specific gene lowers the survival rate of patients diagnosed with early-onset breast cancer and also increases the risk of disease progression.

Chemotherapy Use Declines For Early Stage Breast Cancer

Chemotherapy Use Declines For Early Stage Breast Cancer

To reduce the toxicity of chemotherapy, physicians move towards tumor genomic testing for other treatment options.

Breast Enhancement Oil

Breast Enhancement Oil

Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.

Breast Lumps

Breast Lumps

Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast Lumps-Screening

Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Mastitis Breasts - Structures and Types Breast Lumps Breast Lumps-Screening Breast Enhancement Oil 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive Uropathy

Obstructive uropathy is a condition where urine cannot flow outside due to an obstruction along the ...

 Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

Tips to Keep Your Digestion Healthy during Festive Season - Slideshow

The festive season is a time, where most people experience digestive issues. Here''s a look at few ...

 Diabulimia

Diabulimia

Diabulimia is an eating disorder particularly in patients with type I diabetes caused by reducing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...