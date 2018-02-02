medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

How the Shape Changing DNA Bases Cause a Genetic Mutation

by Anjali Aryamvally on  February 2, 2018 at 3:47 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two normally mismatched bases in human DNA, guanine and thymine, are able to change shape and resemble normal matched bases of the DNA. Reports new study published in Nature. This phenomenon allows these mismatched pairs to survive by avoiding the body's natural defenses against genetic mutations.
How the Shape Changing DNA Bases Cause a Genetic Mutation
How the Shape Changing DNA Bases Cause a Genetic Mutation

"When these two bases form a hydrogen bond by accident, at first, they don't fit quite right," explained Zucai Suo, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at The Ohio State University and co-corresponding author of the study. "They stick out along the DNA helix, so normally it's easy for the enzymes that replicate DNA to detect them and fix them. But once in a while, before they can be detected, they change shape. It's almost as if the two bases are able to 'fix' each other, so they can fit like a normal base pair and escape DNA repair mechanisms.

"They're bad guys, but they pretend to be good guys to survive," Suo said.

The discovery provides a foundation for work on other types of DNA mutations, which are responsible for diseases as well as normal aging and even evolution.

The four bases of DNA each have their own size and shape, and are supposed to fit together in just the right way. Adenine (A) is always supposed to pair with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) is always supposed to pair with guanine (G). The two "Watson-Crick" base pairs, A-T and C-G, form the DNA sequences of all life as we know it. However, if G were to somehow mispair with T, for example, that would be a mutation.

In fact, the G-T mutation is the single most common mutation in human DNA. It occurs about once in every 10,000 to 100,000 base pairs--which doesn't sound like a lot, until you consider that the human genome contains 3 billion base pairs.

Researchers would like to understand how mutations happen in order to better understand a myriad of diseases, including cancer, which are caused by them. This work provides an important piece of information that researchers can use moving forward in this effort.

Though scientists had long speculated that the G-T mispair shape-shifted in order to resemble a normal G-C or A-T pair, this phenomenon had not been directly observed until Duke University biochemists, led by Hashim M. Al-Hashimi, used a form of nuclear magnetic resonance imaging to reveal that these Watson-Crick-like G-T mispairs form in so-called "naked" DNA.

Still, the question remained of just how G-T mispairs come to exist. That's why Al-Hashimi contacted Suo at Ohio State, and asked him to help pin down the biochemical mechanism that was responsible.

"An interesting question is: What determines the mutation rate in a living organism," Al-Hashimi said. "From there, we can begin to understand the specific conditions or environmental stressors that can elevate errors."

Suo and doctoral student Walter Zahurancik used a DNA polymerase, an enzyme that replicates DNA, to insert a G-T mispair into a DNA strand. By stopping the chemical reaction at different times and analyzing the resulting DNA molecules, they were able to measure how efficiently the polymerase could form the G-T mispair.

Together, Al-Hashimi and Suo determined that the G and T bases would pair, but in a misshapen way that stuck out from the DNA helix. Then, in a fraction of a second, the bases would re-arrange their chemical bonds so that they could "snap" into the shape of a normal base pair and fool the polymerase into completing the chemical reaction.

In short, they perform a masquerade that enzymes are less likely to detect during DNA replication and repair.

The mutation's survival is a real feat, since it has to overcome a good bit of basic physics. Bases pair in a certain way because of how the protons and electrons in their atoms are arranged. Base pairing requires some amount of energy, and the easiest, most energy-efficient pairs to form are the "right" ones--A-T and C-G.

In effect, the G-T pair has to overcome an energy barrier to form and maintain itself. It turns out that when the G and T bases change shape, they make themselves more energy efficient--still less efficient than a normal base pair, but efficient enough.

Next, the researchers will try to replicate the experiments with another, somewhat less common mutation, the A-C mispair.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

DNA Mutations in Bone Cells Drive Leukemia in Neighboring Stem Cells

DNA Mutations in Bone Cells Drive Leukemia in Neighboring Stem Cells

PTPN11 genetic mutations in bone cells that support blood development can drive leukemia formation in nearby blood stem cells in Noonan syndrome condition.

Novel Method for Detecting DNA Mutations in a Single Cancer Cell

Novel Method for Detecting DNA Mutations in a Single Cancer Cell

Researchers have developed a new method for detecting DNA mutations in a single cancer cell versus current technology that analyzes millions of cells.

25 Percent of Healthy Skin Cells Carry Cancer-associated DNA Mutations

25 Percent of Healthy Skin Cells Carry Cancer-associated DNA Mutations

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers. Ultraviolet-radiation from sunlight damages skin cells and transforms it from healthy to cancerous tissue.

DNA Mutations can be Traced

DNA Mutations can be Traced

Researchers have developed a new technique to find out which DNA mutations cause disease.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Apert Syndrome

Apert Syndrome

Apert syndrome is a rare inherited condition marked by abnormal shape of the face and skull due to premature fusion of the bones, and webbing of hands and feet.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

Crigler-Najjar Syndrome

Crigler-Najjar syndrome arises due to the lack or deficiency of the enzyme uridine diphosphate glucuronosyl transferase. Type 1 and type 2 forms of the disease have been described.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics

In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Gilbert’s Syndrome

Gilbert’s Syndrome

Gilbert’s syndrome is a common, mild liver disease in which a liver enzyme required to process bilirubin is abnormal. Treatment is unnecessary.

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Genetics and Stem Cells Genetic Testing of Diseases Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Epigenetics Crigler-Najjar Syndrome Gilbert’s Syndrome McArdle Disease Christianson Syndrome Apert Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Top 10 Healthy Foods to Fight Cold and Flu

Food found in our pantry is rich in medicinal properties to fight the common cold or flu. Here are ...

 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based ...

 Cystectomy - Surgical Procedure

Cystectomy - Surgical Procedure

Cystectomy is a bladder removal surgery that is done for bladder cancer and other conditions. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...