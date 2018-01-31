medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

How Do Antidepressants Work?

by Hannah Joy on  January 31, 2018 at 4:58 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antidepressants interact with the protein that transports serotonin in the brain. Understanding the mechanism can help develop new therapeutic agents.
How Do Antidepressants Work?
How Do Antidepressants Work?

The discovery by researchers at the OHSU Vollum Institute could open the way for the development of additional forms of antidepressants collectively known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs.

The study was published in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.

"This work tells a great deal about how clinically relevant antidepressants work," said senior author Eric Gouaux, Ph.D., senior scientist in the OHSU Vollum Institute.

Serotonin is a chemical messenger that acts as a neurotransmitter, carrying signals between neurons. Serotonin signaling controls many aspects of human behavior, including memory, learning, sleep, hunger, pain, sexual function and mood.

SSRIs are chemical compounds that block the reabsorption (or reuptake) of serotonin into nerve cells. This has the effect of increasing the level of serotonin in synapses, allowing for prolonged serotonin signaling in patients suffering from anxiety disorders or depression.

The six most commonly prescribed SSRIs approved by the Food and Drug Administration for clinical treatment of depression can have varying levels of success and side effects depending on the patient.

The OHSU researchers found that while these SSRI molecules are chemically quite different, they all bind to a central site in the serotonin transporter, locking the transporter in a state that blocks serotonin binding and reabsorption into nerve cells.

"We wondered how these drugs, which are quite different, managed to accomplish a similar action on the transporter," said lead author Jonathan Coleman, Ph.D., a researcher in the Gouaux Lab.

Coleman and colleagues used X-ray crystallography techniques to deduce the atomic structure of the serotonin transporter as it binds to each drug. This involved purifying the transporter-drug complexes and forming ordered arrays of protein crystals that could be used to map the position of the drugs.

In discovering the atomic structure of the different molecules and how they bind to the serotonin transporter the study provides a pathway for the development of additional SSRIs to treat anxiety disorders while potentially limiting side effects such as sexual dysfunction, insomnia, nausea, headaches and diarrhea.

"We anticipate these studies should provide a blueprint for the development of new therapeutic agents for the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders," the authors concluded.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Inflammation Markers Personalize Treatments For Depression

Inflammation Markers Personalize Treatments For Depression

Depressed patients with signs of systemic inflammation have elevated levels of chemical glutamate in regions of the brain that are important for motivation.

Link Found Between Depression Drugs and Increased Hip Fracture Risk in Elderly

Link Found Between Depression Drugs and Increased Hip Fracture Risk in Elderly

Antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs are linked to an increased risk of fallen or broken hip leading to fractures in the elderly.

LSD May be The New Drug For Treating Depression

LSD May be The New Drug For Treating Depression

LSD may be the new drug to be used in depression for therapeutic purposes due to its ability to expose the inaccessible parts of the human brain.

Sexual Harassment Linked to Severe Depression

Sexual Harassment Linked to Severe Depression

Sexual harassment from clients or customers has adverse consequences and should not be normalized or ignored.

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy

Depression is common during pregnancy and antidepressants are usually prescribed to overcome it. Is it safe to take these drugs while pregnant?

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Antidepressants Antidepressants Use during Pregnancy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3 D Printing Drugs -Technology and Future

3-D printing technology in pharmaceuticals is an advanced drug delivery system that uses computer ...

 Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

Glucose-6-phosphate Dehydrogenase Deficiency

G6PD deficiency is an inherited disorder where the red blood cells are destroyed (hemolysis) by ...

 Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...