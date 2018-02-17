New CAR-T cell Immunotherapy currently used for the treatment of blood cancers can now be used to treat hard-to-treat solid tumors such as brain cancer, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

How can Brain Cancer Patients Benefit from CAR-T Immunotherapy

‘Finding a solution to destroy tumor cells with limited invasion, inflammation and side effects with the help of CAR-T cell therapy could significantly improve the treatment of brain cancer.’

The study, led by Dr. Misty Jenkins from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, explains the crucial mechanisms by which CAR-T cell therapy is able to rapidly target and kill cancer cells, and why it may cause serious side effects.Unfortunately,Dr. Jenkins led the study, working with collaborators Mr. Alex Davenport, Associate Professor Phillip Darcy and Associate Professor Paul Neeson from the Peter Mac.Dr. Jenkins said the new research revealed for the first time how CAR-T cells interacted with cancer cells."We found that" said Dr. Jenkins."We have previously shown a correlation between cytokine production and the length of time the immune cells were latched onto the cancer cells. The longer the cells were in contact, the more cytokines were produced, causing ever increasing degrees of damage from inflammation," she said.Dr. Jenkins said a deep understanding of the biological factors contributing to the success and side effects of CAR-T cells would help to inform a better design and safer delivery methods for the personalized therapy."Our research is teaching us how to make CAR-T cells even more efficient, and without the toxic side effects, so that we can safely extend the therapy to cover a broader range of cancers," she said.Dr. Jenkins said her research focused on how CAR-T cell therapy could successfully be used to treat brain cancer.. "The brain is an incredibly delicate and challenging environment to work within," Dr. Jenkins said."Finding an optimum design for CAR-T cell therapy where we can kill tumor cells with limited invasion, inflammation, and side effects could significantly improve the treatment of brain cancer."Answering fundamental biological questions about how immune cells and cancer cells function and interact, as we have done in this study, is invaluable in the quest to find formidable treatments for fatal cancers," she said.In 2017 Dr. Jenkins received a Carrie's Beanies 4 Brain Cancer Foundation grant and a Financial Market's Foundation for Children Grant to continue her work to develop CAR-T cell therapies and other forms of immunotherapy for treating children with brain cancer.Source: Eurekalert