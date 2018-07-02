medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Hot Tea: Boon or Bane for Smokers and Drinkers?

by Hannah Joy on  February 7, 2018 at 3:18 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking hot tea can increase the risk of esophageal cancer, especially in those individuals who smoke cigarettes and consume alcohol daily.

However, tea aficionados do not have much reasons to worry as the researchers found that in the absence of both excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, daily tea drinking was not associated with esophageal cancer risk.

"Drinking hot tea contributed to cancer only when it clustered with smoking and drinking alcohol excessively," lead author Jun Lv, Professor at Peking University in Beijing was quoted as saying by CNN.

Esophageal cancer kills approximately 400,000 people every year, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, cancer research arm of the World Health Organization.

For the study, the researchers followed for about 10 years 456,155 participants aged 30 to 79 in China.

Participants in the study who drank high-temperature tea, consumed alcohol excessively and smoked had an esophageal cancer risk more than five times greater than those who had none of those three habits, said the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption - both of which are known to cause esophageal cancer - as well as the chemical compounds and adverse thermal effect of hot tea, considerably complicate the association between tea drinking and cancer risk, the study suggests.

The researchers found a synergistic association between hot tea drinking with excessive alcohol consumption or smoking and the risk for esophageal cancer.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

One Cup of Hot Tea Everyday can Lower Glaucoma Risk

One Cup of Hot Tea Everyday can Lower Glaucoma Risk

Consuming one cup of hot tea can lower the risk of glaucoma. However, no link was found for caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee or decaffeinated tea, iced tea or soft drinks.

Scalding from Hot Tea Proves Nearly Fatal for 10-Month-Old

Scalding from Hot Tea Proves Nearly Fatal for 10-Month-Old

A 10-month old baby nearly died due to bacterial infection that developed after being scalded by a drop of hot tea.

Sensitive Tooth Sufferers may Benefit from a New Discovery

Sensitive Tooth Sufferers may Benefit from a New Discovery

A new research finding could give ice cream lovers and hot tea drinkers with sensitive teeth a reason to celebrate.

Electricity Can Be Generated From Egg Whites And Tears

Electricity Can Be Generated From Egg Whites And Tears

The ability to generate electricity by applying pressure, known as direct piezoelectricity can convert mechanical energy into electrical energy.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social Anxiety Disorder / Social Phobia

Social anxiety disorder is a common mental health problem where a person is abnormally fearful of ...

 Euphoria

Euphoria

Euphoria is an exaggerated state of happiness and well-being that is beyond the normal emotional ...

 Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Top 10 Natural Sweeteners for Your Good Health

Natural sweeteners are considered to be healthier sugar alternatives as they are derived from ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...