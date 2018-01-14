Horrific New Disease Makes Blood to Ooze from the Eyes

A new disease is feared to become even more deadly than the Black Death that killed thousands in 2017 after it killed a nine-year-old child. The girl died after displaying the nightmarish symptoms of an extremely infectious viral disease that kills up to 40 percent of those affected.
Early indications are that she contracted the new disease which has striking similarities to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. This disease usually spread by tick bites or contact with infected livestock can cause muscle pains, headaches, vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding.
‘Medics are concerned they are on the verge of a health emergency - worse that the Black Death outbreak last year - after the sudden death of a girl in the Nakaseke district of Uganda.’
Local district Health Officer Dr Badru Sesimba confirmed that blood tests from the girl's body had been handed over to the Uganda Virus Research Institute. But he refused to give out details.
Speaking to local media, family member Harriet Nalunkuma said: "We are stranded on what to do because the health teams took away the body. Authorities at the hospital said the body would be buried by health teams because of the "sensitivity" about the disease spreading.
Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons. Hospital-acquired infections can also occur due to improper sterilization of medical equipment, reuse of needles and contamination of medical supplies.
Source: Medindia