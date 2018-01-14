medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Horrific New Disease Makes Blood to Ooze from the Eyes

by Bidita Debnath on  January 14, 2018 at 11:48 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new disease is feared to become even more deadly than the Black Death that killed thousands in 2017 after it killed a nine-year-old child. The girl died after displaying the nightmarish symptoms of an extremely infectious viral disease that kills up to 40 percent of those affected.
Horrific New Disease Makes Blood to Ooze from the Eyes
Horrific New Disease Makes Blood to Ooze from the Eyes

Early indications are that she contracted the new disease which has striking similarities to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. This disease  usually spread by tick bites or contact with infected livestock  can cause muscle pains, headaches, vomiting, diarrhoea and bleeding.

Local district Health Officer Dr Badru Sesimba confirmed that blood tests from the girl's body had been handed over to the Uganda Virus Research Institute. But he refused to give out details.

Speaking to local media, family member Harriet Nalunkuma said: "We are stranded on what to do because the health teams took away the body. Authorities at the hospital said the body would be buried by health teams because of the "sensitivity" about the disease spreading.

Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons. Hospital-acquired infections can also occur due to improper sterilization of medical equipment, reuse of needles and contamination of medical supplies.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Congo Fever

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

Tick-Borne Congo Virus Has Claimed 19 Lives in Pakistan

Tick-Borne Congo Virus Has Claimed 19 Lives in Pakistan

With the deadly tick-borne Congo virus having claimed 19 lives, hospitals in Karachi have set up isolation wards as part of preventive measures.

Key Messenger Substances Identified to Treat Hemorrhagic Fevers

Key Messenger Substances Identified to Treat Hemorrhagic Fevers

Hemorrhagic fever is used to describe a severe multisystem syndrome (multisystem in that multiple organ systems in the body are affected).

Researchers Explore Treatments For Hemorrhagic Fever Virus

Researchers Explore Treatments For Hemorrhagic Fever Virus

A daunting challenge was faced when University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston researchers set out to study Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Thalassemia Nervous Tic Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Cushing syndrome is a collection of symptoms caused due to excessive amount of cortisol in the body ...

 CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-Cell Therapy - Novel Form of Immunotherapy

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of gene therapy where the patient's T-lymphocytes are genetically ...

 Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...