The use of hormone therapy among older women is associated with a reduced risk of age-related hyperkyphosis (curvature of the spine), according to a recent research.

Hormone Therapy for Menopause may Reduce Spinal Curvature

‘This research finds that women who continuously or recently use hormone therapy are less likely to develop hyperkyphosis (curvature of the spine). This leads to the conclusion that hormone therapy may help prevent age-related hyperkyphosis.’

It is well documented that the significant. During the first three years of hormone therapy use, bone density has been shown to increase steadily and then is maintained during continued use.Given that, the authors of the article "Patterns of menopausal hormone therapy use and hyperkyphosis in older women" hypothesized that hormone therapy may also be effective in helping prevent exaggerated spine curvature, sometimes called dowager's hump.The study on which the article is based involved more than 9,700 women aged 65 years and older who were evaluated over a 15-year period.. Beyond its adverse aesthetic effects, hyperkyphosis is associated with poor physical function, an increased risk of falls and fractures, and earlier mortality.," says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, NAMS executive director. "This supports a benefit of prescribing hormone therapy close to menopause."The complete research is published in the journal, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).Source: Eurekalert