medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Hormonal Birth Control Does Not Increase Depression Risk in Women

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 27, 2018 at 1:19 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study conducted by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center researchers finds no link between hormonal contraceptives and depression.
Hormonal Birth Control Does Not Increase Depression Risk in Women
Hormonal Birth Control Does Not Increase Depression Risk in Women

"Depression is a concern for a lot of women when they're starting hormonal contraception, particularly when they're using specific types that have progesterone," said Dr. Brett Worly, lead author of the study and OB/GYN at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. "Based on our findings, this side effect shouldn't be a concern for most women, and they should feel comfortable knowing they're making a safe choice."

Worly and his team reviewed thousands of studies on the mental health effects of contraceptives. They included data tied to various contraception methods, including injections, implants and pills. Similarly, researchers reviewed studies examining the effects of hormonal birth control on postpartum women, adolescents and women with a history of depression, all with the same conclusion: there is insufficient evidence to prove a link between birth control and depression.

"For those patients, it's important that they have a good relationship with their healthcare provider so they can get the appropriate screening done - regardless of the medications they're on," said Worly.

Worly said patient concerns are valid, and he wants women to continue having open and honest discussions with their doctor about which options work for them.

"We live in a media-savvy age where if one or a few people have severe side effects, all of a sudden, that gets amplified to every single person," he said. "The biggest misconception is that birth control leads to depression. For most patients that's just not the case."

Most women have tried at least one method of contraception in their lives, with nearly 37 million women in the United States currently using birth control. Sixty-seven percent of current users have opted for a non-permanent hormonal method such as an oral pill, but among those, 30 percent have discontinued their use due to dissatisfaction with potential side effects.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Birth Control Patch

Birth Control Patch

A birth control patch is a new method of contraception for women for once weekly external application and contains both estrogen and progesterone.

Quiz on Depression

Quiz on Depression

The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...

Top Facts on Depression

Top Facts on Depression

Depression, also known as major depressive disorder is a mood disorder characterized by a feeling of sadness and loss of interest in daily activities.

Test Your Knowledge on Birth Control Pills

Test Your Knowledge on Birth Control Pills

Birth control pills are daily pills that contain hormones to control and change the body's functions to prevent pregnancy. Its main function is to prevent the release of an egg during the monthly menstrual cycle. It also works on the mucus lining ...

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Vasectomy Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Birth Control Patch Tourette Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper Deficiency / Hypocupremia

Copper is an essential trace element in the body for maintaining good health. However, copper ...

 Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from ...

 Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Top 7 Home Remedies to Get Rid of Ingrown Hair

Home remedies such as baking soda, sugar, Epsom salt, black tea and castor oil exfoliate, soften ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...