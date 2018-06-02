medindia
HIV Infection Spreads to 20 People Due to Infected Needle

by Julia Samuel on  February 6, 2018 at 6:45 PM Indian Health News
Around 40 people of a village in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh were tested positive for HIV after they were injected with the same needle.
HIV Infection Spreads to 20 People Due to Infected Needle

The fraud medical practitioner used an infected needle to treat all the victims. Following the report about the gross callousness by the fraud medical practitioner, the health department has lodged a complaint with Bangarmau police station.

How Did it Happen?

The truth was revealed when an NGO organized a health camp in the village in November 2017 where they discovered that a 'high number' of people were carrying HIV symptoms, the report said.

As per reports, the quack, Rajendra Kumar in some media reports, ended up giving the dreaded HIV infection to almost 20 people after he used the same infected needle to treat all the victims in the guise of 'cheaper treatment'.  

"40 positive cases have been found. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up. It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them," said Bangarmau Councillor, Sunil.

Health Camps To Detect More cases

Authorities organized three health camps, where out of 400 people, 40 were diagnosed with HIV symptoms. Twenty people, including children, have been found HIV positive and the rest were being treated at Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre in Kanpur.  

Meanwhile, medical superintendent of CHC Dr Pramod Kumar Dohre has lodged a complaint in the case. "We had set up health camps where these cases were found to be confirmed. We have received orders and are deciding our further course of action, stated Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh assured action and a crackdown on such 'quacks' across the state. "The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against culprits and those who practice without a license. Since it's a transit point, HIV carriers are likely to come there. So we're mapping truck drivers who come there and offer treatment to them," told Singh. 

Source: Medindia

Loading...