medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Hip Fracture Operated Successfully on a 104-year-old Lady

by Hannah Joy on  January 29, 2018 at 5:31 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A 104-year-old lady has been successfully operated for hip fracture at CRUSH Hospital, which is one of the oldest cases of hip fracture in Mumbai.
Hip Fracture Operated Successfully on a 104-year-old Lady
Hip Fracture Operated Successfully on a 104-year-old Lady

A Team of orthopedic surgeons led by Dr. Tejas Upasani, Orthopedic and joint replacement surgeon at Upasani Super Speciality Hospital in Mulund successfully performed a complex hip fracture on 104 year old patient from Mulund, Mrs. Ganga Lalji Gala who had acute pain and less movement due to age factor.

Mrs. Ganga Lalji Gala's movements slowed down gradually due to age factor. Resident of Mulund fell from her bed and got fractures in right side hip. She couldn't move and was suffering from acute pain. Immediately, her relatives took her to Upasani Super Specialty Hospital.

After undergoing through diagnosis, Dr Tejas Upasani gave her a Ray of hope, she will be requiring some kind of support also the aim of surgery in these patients is to reduce their pain and allow them to atleast stir by the edge of bed and turn in the bed.

He suggested Mrs. Gala to fix the fracture using less dosage of anesthesia. The surgery had to be affordable and also effective and we are successful in doing it the way it had to be.

Dr Tejas Upasani, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement surgeon, Upasani Super Specialty Hospital, says, "We were in dilemma to do a surgery after seeing her condition and age. She had suffered an intertrochanteric fracture, on the right side of hip so in this case it was better to do a surgery so that she could survive more. If surgery is avoided then they develop other complications like bed sores, chest infection, and urine infection."

"One year mortality with in an elderly patient with hip fracture is 30 to 40%. So it is better to operate the patient to increase the life span. We have started some exercises and bed side mobility after the surgery", Dr. Upasani added.

Patient's grandson, Mr Kirti Gala says, "It's the first time that my grandmother is admitted to a hospital. From the month of June 2017 her movements slowed down gradually due to age factor. And the conditioned worsened when she fell. We then took her to USSH and learned that she had suffered a fracture in the right hip.

Our grandmother has now started sitting. We are grateful to Dr. Tejas Upasani, as he gave us the correct advice and a new lease of life to my grandmother. He has been was very cooperative and helpful."



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Most Elderly Hip Fractures Occur in Warm Months and Indoors

Most Elderly Hip Fractures Occur in Warm Months and Indoors

Falls are one of the most common health concerns faced by the elderly and the majority of falls occur during warm months, and most of them happen indoors rather than out.

Screening Will Prevent Hip Fractures Before They Happen

Screening Will Prevent Hip Fractures Before They Happen

A simple questionnaire, combined with bone mineral density measurements for some, would help identify those at risk of hip fracture.

Delaying Hip Fracture Surgery Increases Risk of Death

Delaying Hip Fracture Surgery Increases Risk of Death

Individuals who undergo hip fracture surgery after 24 hours are at an increased risk of death and complications than individuals who had surgery within 24 hours.

One in Ten Hip Fracture Patients in Canada Die in Hospitals

One in Ten Hip Fracture Patients in Canada Die in Hospitals

For every 1000 patients admitted to hospital with hip fracture, 14 more die at medium community hospitals and 43 more at small community hospitals.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Colle’s Fracture

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Fracture of Knee Cap

Fracture of Knee Cap

Patella fracture is a kneecap injury that needs surgical correction. Undisplaced fracture can be healed by using a brace to keep the knee immobile.

Hip Fracture

Hip Fracture

Hip fracture is a break in the upper part of thigh bone (femur) near to the hip joint. Hip fracture symptoms, causes and treatment are highlighted in this article.

Hip replacement

Hip replacement

Are you experiencing pain due to damaged hips? Travel abraod to get replacement surgery at affordable prices.

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries Related to Sports

Injuries are common in the sporting world. They can be minor like bruises and cuts, serious like fractures and sometimes fatal like head injuries.

Screening for Osteoporosis

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Fracture Fracture of Knee Cap Waist to Hip Ratio Hip Replacement Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Screening for Osteoporosis Injuries Related to Sports Hip Fracture 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy / Orchiectomy

Orchidectomy is a surgical operation where one or both the testicles (male sex organs) are removed, ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Test Your Knowledge on Warts

Warts are small skin lesions caused by the human papillomavirus and are usually harmless and ...

 Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Top 10 Alarming Risks of Low Birthweight in Babies

Low birthweight is a term given to babies who weigh less than 2,500 grams at birth. These babies ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...