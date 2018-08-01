medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Himachal Pradesh Moves to End Menstruation Taboo

by Bidita Debnath on  January 8, 2018 at 11:22 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The menstrual cycle is the series of changes a woman's body goes through to prepare for a pregnancy. Why don't we call menstruation by its name? It's a taboo no one really talks about in remote villages of Himachal Pradesh - but it could soon end.
Himachal Pradesh Moves to End Menstruation Taboo
Himachal Pradesh Moves to End Menstruation Taboo

Women in many remote parts of the mountain state are virtually ex-communicated when they are menstruating. They are forced to sleep outside the house, in cattle-like sheds known as menstruation sheds. The reason: A woman is considered "unclean" when she's bleeding or in a post-natal state.

The so-called "unclean" women, during their periods and after childbirth, are barred from touching cattle or men and they are even denied access to toilets, walking miles from their villages daily to take a bath.

Taking up cudgels to fight this social stigma, the administration in Kullu district has set up a task force comprising reproductive health workers to conduct sensitisation programmes at the grassroots.

"We have identified 92 out of the 204 panchayats where the problem is still prevalent," Kullu Deputy Commissioner Yunus Khan, the brain behind the launch of a 'Naari Samman' or 'Respect Women' campaign, said.

He said the taboo is of greater prevalence in one particular caste.

The one-year campaign was launched on January 1 and aims reach out to all the 92 "problem" villages within six months. Fanning out for the campaign is a backbreaking task in the mountains.

Many of the villages in the district are located in the interiors where "anganwadi" workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) have to trudge miles across rugged, cold and inhospitable terrain of the trans-Himalayas.

Officials involved in the campaign say the staff has to traverse distances ranging from 10 to 25 km on foot, or sometimes on horseback, from the road-head to reach some of the villages.

Women's rights activist Subhash Mendhapurkar blamed the government for the persisting taboo that is still prevailing all over the hilly and inaccessible areas of the country.

He favours changing young minds.

"If the school-level curriculum includes menstruation, why is the educational level of the students so low," asked Mendhapurkar, Director of Shimla-based NGO Social Uplift Through Rural Action (SUTRA), while speaking to IANS.

The problem, he said, is that the teachers are not appropriately educating the students. Moreover, sanitary napkins are not provided in the toilets of rural schools.

Mendhapurkar, who wrote a book "Bitya Badi ho Gayi Hai' ("The Daughter has Grown Up"), said the tradition of keeping the women in isolation during their periods also prevails in the interiors of Kangra, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts.

According to him, there are some rural communities that do so because of religious reasons. Others do so because they live in tiny helmets where it's normally practiced and those areas are almost out of bounds owing to tough topography.

"After educating the womenfolk that, like defecation, menstruation is also a natural process and that menstrual blood is not poison, the discrimination has been somehow ended in many areas of Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Una districts," Mendhapurkar said.

"No legislation can change the mindset, it's only education that can bring an end to this social practice and help change attitudes," he added.

The practice of isolating women during their monthly bleed is now illegal in Nepal -- where it was once widely prevalent.

Under the law, there is provision of a three-month jail sentence or a Rs 3,000 fine, or both, for anyone forcing a woman to follow the custom.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

The Timing of a Girl's First Menstruation may A Play Significant Role

The Timing of a Girl's First Menstruation may A Play Significant Role

Menstruation marks the beginning of a girl's reproductive life and is an important indicator of girls' physical, nutritional and reproductive health.

26-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Ignites Global Awareness on Menstruation

26-Year-Old Indian-Origin Woman Ignites Global Awareness on Menstruation

Indian-origin Kiran Gandhi has become an Internet sensation after completing the London marathon sans any sanitary protection during her period.

In 21st Century, 'Menstruation' Still a Taboo

In 21st Century, 'Menstruation' Still a Taboo

Reports claim that about 75 percent of the women still shy away from buying sanitary pads and looks for alternatives such as getting them wrapped in newspapers or keeping them hidden in bags.

Women Altering Menstruation Cycles in Large Numbers: Study

Women Altering Menstruation Cycles in Large Numbers: Study

According to a recent study, a large number of young or older women choose to delay or skip monthly menstruation.

Female Athlete Triad

Female Athlete Triad

Female athlete triad is seen in physically active girls or women. It includes a range of disorders that results in low energy availability, irregular menstruation, and low bone mineral density.

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.

Menstrual Cycle

Menstrual Cycle

Menstrual cycle occurs every month during a woman’s reproductive age. Tracking menstrual cycle helps understand ovulation time and irregularities.

Menstrual Periods

Menstrual Periods

An understanding of the causes of menstrual period abnormalities is necessary for correct diagnosis and effective treatment.

Painful Menstrual Periods

Painful Menstrual Periods

Dysmenorrhea or painful menstrual periods can be due to primary or secondary causes.

Primary Amenorrhea

Primary Amenorrhea

Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals womanhood, the gift of procreation, re-creation, and regeneration.

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know

Gynecological problems affect the female reproductive system. Here is a brief description of the ten most common gynecological disorders.

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More News on:

Primary Amenorrhea Vaginal Bleeding Menorrhagia Painful Menstrual Periods Menstrual Periods Female Athlete Triad Menstrual Cycle Ten Most Common Gynecological Problems Every Woman Must Know 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

Health Insurance - Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its ...

 Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis

Bleeding (Hemorrhagic) Diathesis

Bleeding diathesis is a severe condition characterized by an increased tendency of the body to ...

 Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma

Liposarcoma is a cancer of the fat cells in the body. It can occur anywhere in the body but most ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...