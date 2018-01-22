medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

Himachal Launched Nutrition Scheme for HIV-Positive Kids

by Bidita Debnath on  January 22, 2018 at 11:39 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Undernutrition is common among HIV infected children, and is likely to accelerate disease progression, increase morbidity and reduce survival. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a state-level nutrition scheme for HIV-positive children during a campaign organised by the State AIDS Control Society on the occasion of National Youth Day.
Himachal Launched Nutrition Scheme for HIV-Positive Kids
Himachal Launched Nutrition Scheme for HIV-Positive Kids

He said this initiative would go a long way in providing nutritional supplement and boosting the immunity of over 400 youth up to the age 18. The state would also provide every possible support to these children to enable them to live a normal and healthy life, he said.

From this year, the Chief Minister said, the state has also made it mandatory for every expectant mother to go for a HIV test.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of AIDS, nearly 5,700 in the state, Thakur said there was need for massive awareness about the disease up to the village level.

NGOs and individuals would have to come forward in supplementing the efforts of the Health Department in making every citizen aware about HIV.

He said the awareness campaign should be intensified in schools and colleges besides putting special focus on organising skits and street shows, which were effective modes of communication among the masses.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the Education Department would work with the Health Department to provide education to HIV-positive children across the state.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

HIV Spread Escalated in Ukraine by War

HIV Spread Escalated in Ukraine by War

HIV spread has been escalated in Ukraine as displaced HIV-infected people move from war-affected regions to areas with higher risk of transmission.

New Model To Uncover True HIV Mortality Rates in Zambia

New Model To Uncover True HIV Mortality Rates in Zambia

New study that seeks to ascertain HIV mortality rates in Zambia could provide a model for improved national and regional surveillance approaches.

Antibodies Show Effectiveness for HIV Prevention

Antibodies Show Effectiveness for HIV Prevention

Combinations of three broadly neutralizing antibodies have yielded promising results in animal models of HIV prevention.

Higher HIV-1 Genetic Diversity in Vaginal Tract than Blood at Initial Infections

Higher HIV-1 Genetic Diversity in Vaginal Tract than Blood at Initial Infections

Genetic diversity of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) can be higher in the vaginal tract than in the bloodstream during early infection

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda

According to Ayurvedic science the root cause of any disease is the accumulation of toxic substances in the body. The toxic accumulation depletes the cells of its oxygen, energy and promotes ill heath.

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus

Asparagus is a vegetable packed with nutrients and vitamins that are essential for our body. Asparagus has numerous health benefits that are important for overall health.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More News on:

The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Magical Millets for Your Health Dietary Do’s and Don’ts of Ayurveda Nutrition IQ Health Benefits of Eating Asparagus 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia / Chronic Depression / Persistent Depressive Disorder

Dysthymia or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a chronic low mood and self-esteem affecting ...

 All About Vitamin A

All About Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an extremely vital vitamin needed for the eyes, skin, hair, immunity and during ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Groups

Blood groups are of four important types determined by the presence or absence of specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...